Cal Women Give No. 3 USC a Scare in Exhibition Game

The Cal women did not win their exhibition game against third-ranked USC but they will probably return to Berkeley with more confidence after losing to the Trojans 78-76 on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The game marked the return of USC All-American JuJu Watkins, who missed all of last season with a knee injury. She scored 18 points on Sunday.

The game’s high scorer was Cal guard Lulu Twidale, who had 25 points to go along with a game-high nine rebound.

She was just 3-for-12 on three-point shots, which usually are her biggest asset.

Twidale got the Bears within two points with a jumper with 11 seconds remaining, making it a 75-73 game. Then she had a chance to tie the game with a three-point attempt with five seconds left and Cal trailing by three points. But the shot did not fall.

Shannon Dowell and Taylor Barnes added 17 and 15 points, respectively, for Cal, which was 9-for-26 on three-pointers.

Cal’s starting lineup consisted of Twidale, Barnes, Gisella Maul, Ruby Perkins and Albina Syla, and Dowell played 27 minutes off the bench.

Saniyah Hall led the Trojans with 23 points. USC’s head coach is Lindsey Gottlieb, who preceded Charmin Smith as Cal’s head coach.

Cal plays a third and final exhibition game on Thursday at home against Vanguard before opening it regular season with a November 2 home game against Washington State.