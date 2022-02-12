Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall Short Against Colorado

Cal commits too many turnovers to stay competitive in loss at home

Cal stayed close for a half but could not keep up with Colorado, which posted a 73-56 women's basketball victory over the Golden Bears in Berkeley on Friday night.

Ball-handling doomed the Bears (10-7, 1-5 Pac-12), who committed 23 turnovers. Colorado (16-6, 5-6 Pac-12) outscored Cal 25-1 on points off turnovers.

Freshman Jayda Curry led the Bears in scoring with 16 points, but she was just 3-for-14 from the field. As a team, Cal shot 38.6% from the floor.

Leilani McIntosh added 12 points and Jazlen Green had 10, but those two combined to commit 12 turnovers.

The Bears were within a point when Curry buried a three-pointer at the 8:36 mark of the third quarter. But the Buffaloes dominated the rest of the quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 58-42 lead.

Cal was accurate from the foul line, making 17 of 20 free throws (85%), but Colorado was even better, hitting 13 of 15 from the foul line (86.5%).

Colorado was nationally ranked earlier in the season when it was 13-0. The Buffaloes are still in line to get an NCAA tournament bid.

.

Cover photo of Jazlen Green is by Kelley L. Cox, KLC Fotos

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport