Skip to main content

Cal Women Come Up Just Short Against Oregon

Bears had a chance to win this road game and pull off a major women's basketball upset

Despite shooting just 28.8% from the floor, committing 17 turnovers and getting a season-low scoring output from its star, the Cal women's basketball team nearly pulled off its biggest upset in years.

Cal ultimately lost to Oregon 52-47 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., but the Bears were in the game until the closing seconds.

Cal (11-9, 2-7 Pac-12) had lost to Oregon by 35 points in Berkeley on Jan. 9, and the Ducks came into Friday's game in Eugene, Ore., in second-place in the Pac-12, behind only second-ranked Stanford.

But Cal trailed by just two points with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter. Cal forced a turnover and had possession with a chance to tie, but Evelien Lutje Schipholt missed a shot, and Oregon scored on its ensuing possession.

Cal was still within three points with 11 seconds left, but Oregon's Sedona Prince made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to doom the Bears.

The Bears made only 17 of 59 shots from the floor and were 3-for-19 on three-point shots.  Freshman Jayda Curry, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring, was just 2-for-12 from the floor and had a season-low eight points, the first time she has scored fewer than 12 points in a game. Dalayah Daniels was the only Cal player in double figures, scoring 10 points. Leilani McIntosh had seven assists.

Read More

But Oregon (18-8, 10-4 Pac-12) shot just 35.1% from the field, was 0-for-16 on three-point shots and committed 18 turnovers.

Cal plays at Oregon State on Sunday.

.

Cover photo of Leilani McIntosh by Luke Domenick

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Leilani McIndosh Luke Domenick
Basketball

Cal Women Come Up Just Short Against Oregon

By Jake Curtis
41 seconds ago
Max Homa at Riviera
Other Sports

Scores Are Low But Collin Morikawa and Max Homa in Contention at Riviera

By Jeff Faraudo
12 hours ago
Josh White Robert Edwards KLC
Other Sports

Josh White Shows His Stuff in Cal's Opening Baseball Win

By Jake Curtis
17 hours ago
Jayden Daniels Stephen Sylvanie
Football

Is There a Chance QB Jayden Daniels Will Wind Up at Cal?

By Jake Curtis
18 hours ago
Branden Carlson tries to block a shot against Stanford
Basketball

Can Cal Basketball Move Past Colorado Fiasco to Beat Utah?

By Jeff Faraudo
22 hours ago
Tom Clements Kyler Murray Rob Schumacher, The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Football

Report: Packers Hire Aaron Rodgers' Favorite Tom Clements as QB Coach

By Jake Curtis
23 hours ago
Cal center Lars Thiemann blocks shot by Tristan da Silva
Basketball

Cal Coach Mark Fox Can't Digest Why His Team Lost its Fight in Colorado Defeat

By Jeff Faraudo
Feb 18, 2022
Aaron Rodgers photo
Football

Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley Engagement Called Off

By Jake Curtis
Feb 17, 2022