Cal Women Come Up Just Short Against Oregon

Bears had a chance to win this road game and pull off a major women's basketball upset

Despite shooting just 28.8% from the floor, committing 17 turnovers and getting a season-low scoring output from its star, the Cal women's basketball team nearly pulled off its biggest upset in years.

Cal ultimately lost to Oregon 52-47 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., but the Bears were in the game until the closing seconds.

Cal (11-9, 2-7 Pac-12) had lost to Oregon by 35 points in Berkeley on Jan. 9, and the Ducks came into Friday's game in Eugene, Ore., in second-place in the Pac-12, behind only second-ranked Stanford.

But Cal trailed by just two points with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter. Cal forced a turnover and had possession with a chance to tie, but Evelien Lutje Schipholt missed a shot, and Oregon scored on its ensuing possession.

Cal was still within three points with 11 seconds left, but Oregon's Sedona Prince made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining to doom the Bears.

The Bears made only 17 of 59 shots from the floor and were 3-for-19 on three-point shots. Freshman Jayda Curry, who leads the Pac-12 in scoring, was just 2-for-12 from the floor and had a season-low eight points, the first time she has scored fewer than 12 points in a game. Dalayah Daniels was the only Cal player in double figures, scoring 10 points. Leilani McIntosh had seven assists.

But Oregon (18-8, 10-4 Pac-12) shot just 35.1% from the field, was 0-for-16 on three-point shots and committed 18 turnovers.

Cal plays at Oregon State on Sunday.

Cover photo of Leilani McIntosh by Luke Domenick

