Cal's women's basketball team will open its Pac-12 schedule at home on Dec. 4 against either Washington or Washington State, the Pac-12 announced on Monday.

The conference announced the women's 22-game Pac-12 schedule for all 12 teams, and indicated the week when the Bears will face a pair of opponents, although the day Cal will face each is undetermined.

For example, Cal will face Washington on either De. 4 or Dec. 6, and will play the Huskies' travel partner, Washington State, on the other date that week.

Eight of Cal's 22 conference games will be against teams ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP poll.

Pac-12 teams had played 18 conference games in the past, but this season, each women's team will play all 11 conference opponents twice for a complete round robin.

One other scheduling note: Cal will not play rival Stanford in consecutive games as it has in recent seasons. In the 2020-21 season, Cal will host Stanford on Dec. 13, then play the Cardinal on the road in the Bears' final regular-season game on Feb. 28.

Cal has not officially announced its nonconference schedule, but head coach Charmin Smith said recently that the Bears are planning to host three nonconference games: San Jose State on Nov. 25, Cal State Bakersfield on Nov. 29 and San Francsco on Dec. 10.

No fans will be permitted at any sporting competition taking place on Pac-12 campuses, per conference health guidelines. The decision to not allow fans at competitions will be revisited based upon health and safety considerations in January 2021.

Cal's Pac-12 Matchups (with preseason ranking in parentheses):

Dec. 4/6: vs. Washington/Washington State

Dec. 13: vs. Stanford (2)

Dec. 19/21: at UCLA (9)/USC

Jan. 1/3: at ASU/Arizona (7)

Jan. 8/10: vs. Oregon State (18)/Oregon (10)

Jan. 15/17: at Colorado/Utah

Jan. 22/24: vs. USC/UCLA (9)

Jan. 29/31: at Washington State/Washington

Feb. 5/7: vs. Utah/Colorado

Feb. 12/14: at Oregon (10)/Oregon State (18)

Feb. 19/21: vs. Arizona (7)/Arizona State

Feb. 28: at Stanford (2)

Mar. 4-7: Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament, Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

