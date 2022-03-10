Cal’s season ended on the opening night of the Pac-12 tournament with an avalanche of missed shots adding up to a 66-59 loss to Washington State at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 10th-seeded Bears (12-20) are headed home after losing in the first round for the first time in three seasons. Seventh-seeded WSU (19-13) will play UCLA in Thursday’s second round.

The Bears’ offensive struggles continued as they made just 31 percent of their shots, including 23 percent in the first half. They grabbed 21 offensive rebounds but cashed those in for just 14 points, squandering up-close opportunities.

Transfer guard Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 19 points, including a long 3-pointer with 2 seconds left. But he shot just 6 for 17. He wasn’t alone in his struggles. Fifth-year senior forward Grant Anticevich closed out his Cal career with a 2-for-12 shooting effort, although he grabbed eight rebounds. Sophomore Jalen Celestine had better luck, shooting 5 for 9 to score 11 points.

The Bears were a combined 2 for 17 on 3-point tries.

Efe Abogidi scored a game-high 19 points for the Cougars, Tyrell Roberts had 14 and Michael Flowers and TJ Bamba added 12 apiece.

Lars Thiemann Photo by Stephen R. Sylvannie, USA Today

Cal fought back from a 12-point halftime deficit, pulling within 37-33 when Sam Alajiki converted a pair of free throws with 14:10 to play.

Roberts answered with a 3-pointer for the Cougars before Shepherd scored on a drive to the hoop with 11:57 left.

The Bears defended every WSU player effectively for much of the half — with the exception of Roberts. When he drove on a drive and free throw for a 49-37 lead with 8:29 left, he was 4 for 4 from the field in the half and his teammates were a combed 0 for 18.

Cal got no closer than eight points until the final minute when WSU got careless and allowed the Bears to give their fans a few moments of hope.

The Bears dug themselves a 32-20 halftime hole primarily because they shot 8 for 35 fro the field, including 2 for 11 on threes.

“Twenty points in 20 minutes . . . please!” Pac-12 Networks analyst Bill Walton said.

Cal actually made its first three shot attempts of the game but four early turnovers helped WSU lead from the start. WSU, playing without 6-foot-11 freshman Mouhamed Gueye (ankle), switched to a zone defense and the Bears had no answer.

Cal stopped giving the ball away, but also stopped making shots. They missed eight in a row at one point, and many of them were low-percentage tries they didn’t come out of any offensive flow.



Flowers, WSU’s second-team All-Pac-12 guard, scored eight first-half points, including a pair of 3-pointers. And Bamba also had eight points in the half. But it was Abogidi who exploited the Bears late in the period.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Nigeria scored WSU’s final eight points of the half, all of them in the paint, where he used his explosiveness to go above Cal’s Lars Thiemann. Abogidi finished the half with 11 points.

Cover photo of Cal's Joel Brown by Stephen R. Sylvannie, USA Today

