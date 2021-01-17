Cal Women's Basketball Team Forced to Postpone Four More Games

Barring further changes. the Cal women are not scheduled to play again until Feb. 5

Not much has gone right for the Cal women’s basketball team this season, and things just got worse.

Cal announced Sunday morning that four more games will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears’ program. The athletic department offered no additional details in a one-sentence statement announcing the postponements.

Already, Cal's game at Utah that was scheduled for today (Sunday) had to be postponed for the same reason.

Now the Bears have shelved home games this week against USC and UCLA and road matchups the following week vs. Washington and Washington State.

Barring further changes, Cal’s next scheduled game is Thursday, Feb. 5 against Utah at Haas Pavilion.

Cal also had its Jan. 8 home game against Oregon State postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Beavers’ program.

In order to squeeze every originally scheduled game onto their calendar, the Bears will have to fit six extra dates into a four-week span in which they already have seven games set.

The Bears are 0-11 this season, including 0-7 in Pac-12 play. Only one of those games was close — a 56-53 defeat at Arizona State — and Cal is coming off a 75-59 loss at Colorado in its most recent game on Friday.

Coach Charmin Smith’s squad has been decimated by injuries. Starting guards Jazlen Green, a returning honorable mention All-Pac-12 sophomore, and freshman Alma Elsnitz, who scored 14 points in her debut, both were declared out for the season on Dec. 2.

Sophomore Cailyn Crocker, another potential starter, also is sidelined for the season due to injury.

As a result, the Bears are left with a young roster also lacking in depth. Smith’s starting lineup at Colorado included three freshmen and a sophomore, and the three-player bench featured two more freshmen.

