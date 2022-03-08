Bennedict Mathurin Named 'Official' Pac-12 Player of the Year in Coaches Vote

Three Arizona players, three UCLA players named to 10-man all-conference first team

Arizona's Bennedict Maturin was named the Pac-12 player of the year, and the Wildcats and UCLA each had three players named to the 10-man first-team All-Pac-12 team announced Tuesday.

This is the official all-conference team as selected by the conferences coaches, although it seems to be a cop-out to name 10 players to the first team instead of the customary five.

--Check out the five-man all-Pac-12 team we selected at Cal Sports Report--

But onward we go.

In the other awards presented Tuesday, Arizona's Tommy Lloyd was named coach of the year, Stanford's Harrison Ingram was selected the freshman of the year, Arizona center Christian Koloko was chosen as both the defensive player of the year and the most improved player, and Arizona's Pelle Larsson was named sixth man of the year.

Cal did not have a player named to the 10-man first-team or the five-man second team, but Andre Kelly and Jordan Shepherd both received honorable mention. Cal did not have any players named to the all-defensive team or the all-freshman team.

The 10-man first-team all-conference team consisted of:

Bennedit Maturin, Arizona

Christian Koloko, Arizona

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Johnny Juzang, UCLA

Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Drew Peterson, USC

Isaiah Mobley, USC

Terrell Brown, Jr., Washington

Jabari Walker, Colorado

All Pac-12 First Team

All-Pac-12 Second Team

Pac-12 all-defensive team

Pac-12 all-freshman team:

Cover photo of Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin is by Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

