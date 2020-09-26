Cal basketball, which has been quiet on the recruiting front, got some good news this week with DaRon Holmes II — a top-50 national prospect — included the Bears among his final four teams.

Holmes, a 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward, said via Twitter that he also continues to consider Arizona, Dayton and Marquette. Cal coach Mark Fox is still seeking his first commitment from a player in the class of 2021.

Holmes is playing this season at Montverde Academy in Florida, but be grew up in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, Arizona, so the home-state Wildcats would seem to have a recruiting edge.

The Arizona Republic reached out to Holmes and got his evaluations on the four schools still on his list:

— Arizona: "The atmosphere is amazing (at Arizona). The coaching staff is always engaged and they have really good development also like the style of play.”

— Cal: "I really like the style of play. (They have a) great culture in their program. I like that it’s a high academic, the coaching staff is great, nice development as well.”

— Marquette: "Marquette has a great support system. The school has no football program and the students really come and support the basketball games. The coaching staff is really cool and they have a great culture.”

— Dayton: "Dayton Flyers have a really nice program (that's) also underrated to me. They do a great job with their players and the coaching staff is really cool."

Holmes is no doubt a recruiting priority for Arizona coach Sean Miller. The Wildcats have just one commitment so far — four-star guard K.J. Simpson — and Holmes was a star at Millennium High. He started for the varsity team since his freshman season and led the Tigers to the state’s 5A championship game the past two years.

A consensus four-star prospect, Holmes averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocked shots while earning the 2019-20 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year award.

He is on scholarship and living on campus at Montverde this year, according to the Republic.

Cal is among just three Pac-12 programs without a basketball recruiting commitment yet this year, joining Utah and Washington State.

These five schools are off to strong starts in their pursuit of 2021 talent:

— Stanford: The Cardinal’s two-player class is ranked No. 8 by Rivals, No. 16 by 247Sports. The headliner is five-star small forward Harrison Ingram of Dallas, who is rated the nation’s No. 9 prospect by Rivals and No. 11 by 247Sports.

— UCLA: The Bruins check in at No. 10 on the Rivals list, No. 17 by 247Sports. Among their two commitments is five-star small forward Peyton Watson of Long Beach, a consensus top-20 prospect. Cal offered him, as did Arizona, Arizona State, Stanford, USC and Washington.

— Colorado: The Buffaloes are off to a good start, rated No. 14 by Rivals, No. 27 by 247Sports. Their four commitments includes 4-star prospects Quincy Allen, a forward from Washington D.C., and Lawson Lovering, a 7-foot center from Cheyenne, Wyo.

— USC: The Trojans’ class is ranked No. 9 by 247Sports, No. 15 by Rivals. Among four commitments are a pair of four-star guards from California, Malik Thomas and guard Reese Dixon-Waters. Cal also pursued Dixon-Waters.

— Oregon: The Ducks have just one commitment, but he’s a good one — five-star center Nathan Bittle of Napa, who also was recruited by the Bears. Oregon’s early class ranking is No. 29 by Rivals, No. 49 by 247Sports.

.

