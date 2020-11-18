Makale Foreman likes the view he has from his new home on the Cal basketball team.

Foreman, who made more than 100 3-point baskets at each of two previous college stops, is a big fan of Warriors star Stephen Curry.

“Yes sir, always,” when asked about watching Curry. “Steph is one of my favorite players. Obviously, his ability to shoot the ball, but also his ability to get his teammates involved.”

Foreman, a 6-foot-1 native of Kingsport, Tenn., is one of two graduate transfers coach Mark Fox brought to Berkeley to provide two things the young Cal team needs — experience and perimeter shooting.

*** Foreman talks about his transition to playing at Cal:

Asked about his 3-point prowess, Foreman tried to steer the conversation in another direction. “I don’t really want to talk too much about myself,” he said. “I bring a good perimeter outside shot for us.”

He certainly does. Foreman made 104 shots from beyond the arc in his one season at Stony Brook in the America East Conference last year. In two seasons at Chattanooga in the Southern Conference he combined to make 102 from deep.

He is a 36-percent 3-point shooter.

Ryan Betley, a 6-5 transfer from Penn, made 169 3-points in his three-plus seasons in the Ivy League, converting better than 38 percent.

“They both have had a history of making shots,” Fox said. “And as soon as they get comfortable with how we’re playing, I think we’ll be able to see that.

“They both have a grant maturity about them. They’re great examples for everyone on our team, including Matt (Bradley) and Grant (Anticevich). They’ve been, to this point, tremendous additions to our team.”

*** Foreman talks about the Golden Bears' prospects this season:

Foreman, who made eight 3-pointers in one game last season, averaged 15.6 points for the year.

He hopes to help provide the Bears with scoring balance and offer relief tom Bradley, who was forced to carry a heavy scoring load last season and began to see added defensive attention.

Foreman has been impressed with Bradley, who earned a spot on the preseason All-Pac-12 first team.

“Matt is his own individual. I like Matt. He’s a fierce competitor, which I like a lot,” Foreman said. “He knows when to attack, when not to attack.”

Foreman understands the level of competition he’ll face this season is higher than what he’s seen much of his career. He can tell the difference even in practice.

He has some experience playing high-level teams with games against Virginia, Providence and Tennessee. While at Chattanooga, he faced North Carolina in his first college game.

“I was nervous . . . I air-balled a 3,” he recalled.

That was few years ago and Foreman has more seasoning, more confidence these days.

“I think I’ll fit right in,” he said. “I’ve built my game from my freshman year to my senior year now. I think I’ll be a good addition for this team.”

Fox believes both Foreman and Betley will play significant roles and suggested the bigger adjustment is simply learning how a new team operates.

“The transition for those guys, it’s going to take a little time, certainly, because the systems are new, and we’ve had the shutdown and they didn’t necessarily have a normal offseason to learn all the things that we would typically implement in the offseason,” Fox said.

“It may take them a little time to adjust. But I think they’ll make that adjustment and I’m confident they’ll play well.”

.

*** Makale Foreman spent one season at Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, a high-level basketball prep program set in a challenging atmosphere:

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page