IMG Academy Coach Calls Cal Signee Grant Newell's Upside `Tremendous'

Cal Basketball: Injury Setback Shouldn't Derail Signee Grant Newell's Upside

A member of Cal's 2022 recruiting class, Newell barely played this season at IMG.

Cal basketball signee Grant Newell may be surprised when he first steps onto the basketball court at Haas Pavilion and sees his last name emblazoned on it.

“I don’t think he has any idea,” said Chad Myers, who coaches Newell at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, referring to the fact that the Bears’ playing surface is named in honor of the program’s late coaching legend, Pete Newell.

Grant Newell — unrelated to the man who led the Bears to the 1959 national championship — has had a tough season at IMG. He developed back and hip injuries that have kept him on the sidelines since November, Myers said.

He played just four games due to those health issues, which did not require surgery but didn’t heal in time for Newell to play again before their season ended last week. Myers said Newell continues to get therapy and do rehab and is expected to begin playing again soon. He should be fully healthy by the time he arrives in Berkeley this summer, the coach said.

At 6-foot-7, 210 pounds, Newell spent this season in the post-graduate program at IMG after four years at Whitney Young High School in Chicago, the same school that produced former Cal guard Dennis Gates.

Myers describes Newell as a multi-positional player who can defend inside or on the perimeter and has a mix of offensive skills.

He said Newell will be a four-year college player, meaning he’s not a candidate to dash off early to the pros. He also said he believes Newell can be a good addition to the Cal program.

“I think his upside is tremendous,” Myers said. “The Pac-12 his one of the best leagues in the country. It’s not easy for anyone to come in and have impact right away. But he has a chance for a great career.”

Read More

Newell was a member of IMG’s post-graduate team, which is not to be confused with its better-known high school squad. That team has been ranked among the nation’s top-10 all season. The post-grad team, featuring nine players who are headed to Division I programs, struggled with injuries and finished its schedule with 15-13 record.

Newell showed some promise in the four games he did play, Myers said.

“He can play all over the floor on both the offensive and defensive end,” Myers said. “He’s a very capable 3-point shooter, an above average athlete. He can put it on the floor, drive it and can play him at either forward position. He’s pretty physical and strong and can score around he basket.”

Newell is one of two players signed to Cal’s 2022 recruiting class, joining 6-9 forward ND Okafor, who grew up in Ireland and is playing at the NBA Academy in Mexico.

Myers said Newell will be a solid addition to the Bears’ program.

“Great kid,” he said. “His work ethic is good, he’s great with the community and people. He’s smart. He checks all the boxes.”

Cover photo of Grant Newell courtesy of Cal Athletics

