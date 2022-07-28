Skip to main content

Cal Basketball: G Jalen Celestine to Miss Start of 2022-23 Season

The Golden Bears' top returning scorer had offseason knee surgery
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cal guard Jalen Celestine, who is the team's top returning scorer, underwent knee surgery this spring and will miss the start of the Golden Bears' 2022-23 season, Cal announced Thursday.

It is unclear when Celestine will return to action. He will be a junior this coming season after becoming a starter in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

"This is the second consecutive year that Jalen has had to endure an offseason surgery, but his approach to the recovery process has been terrific," Cal head coach Mark Fox said in a statement. "We'll be excited once he's fully healthy and ready to return to the court."

Celestine averaged 7.5 points this past season, when he started 16 games as sophomore.  Celestine provided a perimeter threat, shooting 34.1% from three-point range, which was the best on the team for players who attempted more than 40 three-pointers. Although he ranked just fourth on the team in scoring last season, he will be the team's top returning scorer with Cal's top three scorers from last season -- Jordan Shepherd, Andre Kelly and Grant Anticevich -- no longer on the roster.

Celestine had a career-high 20 points off the bench against Washington State on Feb. 5.

Obviously any time Cal spends without Celestine will present problems in terms of scoring points and providing a perimeter threat on offense, and also robs Cal of one of its best perimeter defenders.

How quickly Celestine returns will have an impact on Cal's season.  The Bears have not had a winning season in their three seasons under Mark Fox. Cal went 12-20 this past season.

Cover photo of Jalen Celestine by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

