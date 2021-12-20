Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cal's Jayda Curry Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for a Fourth Time

    Golden Bears guard leads the conference in scoring
    Author:

    Cal's Jayda Curry was named Pac-12 women's basketball freshman of the week for the fourth time, the conference announced Monday.

    Curry joins former Golden Bear Kristine Anigwe as the only players to win the award four times in the first six weeks since the award was created in 2012-13.

    Curry currently leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.3 points per game.  She ranks 17th in the country in scoring she is first among all freshmen in the country.

    In her only game this past week, Curry tied a career high with 27 points in a victory over Cal Poly. She shot 61.5 percent from the field (8-for-13) and 66.6 percent from beyond the arc (4-for-6). Curry also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and tallied three steals in the Bears' eighth win of the season.

    Here are some accomplishments presented by the Pac-12:

    FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)

    -- 1 G, 27.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, .615 FG%, .667 3FG%

    ---Matched her career high with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, in an 89-72 win over Cal Poly.

    ---Tied for the Conference lead with five 20+ point games this season.

    Read More

    ---Led Cal in scoring for the ninth time this season and also added a season-high three steals.

    ---The nation's leading freshman scorer, and 17th overall, averaging 20.3 points per game.

    ---Fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season and California's 21st all-time.

    ---The second player to win four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards in a season's first six weeks, joining Cal's Kristine Anigwe (2015-16).

    ALSO NOMINATED: Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Rayah Marshall, USC; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.

    Click here for a video on Curry being named freshman of the week.

    .

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Jayda Curry 2
    Basketball

    Cal's Jayda Curry Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for a Fourth Time

    31 seconds ago
    Aaron Rodgers tommy gilligan 2
    Football

    Did Aaron Rodgers Pass Tom Brady to Take Over Lead in MVP Race?

    4 hours ago
    Jared Goff Kirthmon F Dozier
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff's Big Day Carries Lions Past Cardinals

    17 hours ago
    Sam Ross
    Football

    Miramonte High LB Sam Ross Commits to Cal

    17 hours ago
    Grant Anticevich
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball: Bears Beat Dartmouth

    22 hours ago
    Jayda Curry Kelley L Cox KLC Ftos
    Basketball

    Cal Women Win; Bears’ Jayda Curry Takes Over Pac-12 Scoring Lead

    Dec 18, 2021
    Wilcox - 2021 Signing Day
    Football

    Cal Football Signing Day: Bears Have 11 Newcomers But Dust Still Hasn't Settled

    Dec 18, 2021
    Brendan Barry Timothy J Ludwig
    Basketball

    Cal Basketball Preview Box: Bears Host Dangerous Dartmouth Sunday

    Dec 18, 2021