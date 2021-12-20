Cal's Jayda Curry Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for a Fourth Time

Cal's Jayda Curry was named Pac-12 women's basketball freshman of the week for the fourth time, the conference announced Monday.

Curry joins former Golden Bear Kristine Anigwe as the only players to win the award four times in the first six weeks since the award was created in 2012-13.

Curry currently leads the Pac-12 in scoring at 20.3 points per game. She ranks 17th in the country in scoring she is first among all freshmen in the country.

In her only game this past week, Curry tied a career high with 27 points in a victory over Cal Poly. She shot 61.5 percent from the field (8-for-13) and 66.6 percent from beyond the arc (4-for-6). Curry also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and tallied three steals in the Bears' eighth win of the season.

Here are some accomplishments presented by the Pac-12:

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)

-- 1 G, 27.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, .615 FG%, .667 3FG%

---Matched her career high with 27 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep, in an 89-72 win over Cal Poly.

---Tied for the Conference lead with five 20+ point games this season.

---Led Cal in scoring for the ninth time this season and also added a season-high three steals.

---The nation's leading freshman scorer, and 17th overall, averaging 20.3 points per game.

---Fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season and California's 21st all-time.

---The second player to win four Pac-12 Freshman of the Week awards in a season's first six weeks, joining Cal's Kristine Anigwe (2015-16).

ALSO NOMINATED: Kiki Iriafen, STAN; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Rayah Marshall, USC; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.

Click here for a video on Curry being named freshman of the week.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport