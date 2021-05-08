Jaylen Brown Likely to Return Sunday; Celtics Need Him

Ex-Cal star Jaylen Brown missed Friday's lopsided loss to the Bulls, but he is expected to be back for a critical two-game series against the Heat

The Boston Celtics hope former Cal star Jaylen Brown will be ready to return for Sunday’s critical game against the Miami Heat.

They need him.

Brown, who was an All-Star this season, has missed the past two games with an ankle injury, and though the Celtics were able to get past the lowly 13th-place Magic without him he was sorely missed in Friday’s 121-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, who are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Brown has been listed as day-to-day this week, but general manager Danny Ainge said on Wednesday that he did not expect Brown to play against the Bulls, but was targeting Sunday’s game against the Heat as his likely return.

“It’s looking like that he’ll probably be returning on Sunday,” Ainge said, according to Boston.com.

The Heat is currently in sixth place in the East, one game ahead of the Celtics, as the tie vie to land the sixth spot and avoid the perilous postseason play-in involving the teams that finish seven through 10 in the conference.

Sunday’s game is the first of two consecutive games against the Heat, who face Boston again on Tuesday, and Celtics coach Brad Stevens admitted how important these two games are.

“We put in everything that we need to do, and we’ll have a brief team meeting tomorrow where we’re able to talk about Miami and get ready for that game,” Stevens said after Friday’s loss, according to the Boston Herald. “But obviously, they’re important games. They’re all important right now. But certainly when you’re playing against a team that’s as good as they are and it looks like they’re also getting full. We’re close to it. The team that we’re playing, it’s just like tonight, right? It’s not the sixth- or seventh-place Miami team. When they’re full, they are a monster. And so we’ll have our hands full, and we’ll get ready for them tomorrow, and yes it is a big game but they all are right now.”

After Tuesday’s game against Miami the eltics will have only three regular-season games left.

Rob Williams also missed Friday’s game for the Celtics, but Brown is the key ingredient.

Brown has not played since injuring his ankle last Sunday against Portland. Brown is averaging 24.7 points, but perhaps more importantly he is Boston’s best three-point shooter among its starters, at 39.7 percent. And that improves to 43.9 percent in games in Boston, which is the site of both games against Miami.

The Celtics made only 11 of 39 three-points shots (28.2 percent) against the Bulls on Friday, and leading scorer Jason Tatum was just 3-for-15 from the field, including 0-for-7 on his three-point attempts.

Cover photo of Jaylen Brown by David Butler, USA TODAY Sports

