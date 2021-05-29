Jaylen Brown's Playoff Reminder: `Racism is Bigger Than Basketball'

Jaylen Brown wants everyone to remember that the subject of racism should be discussed in its full and appropriate context.

In the wake of Kyrie Irving addressing the subject this week prior to his return to Boston for Game 3 of the first-round NBA playoff series between Brooklyn and Boston, Brown spoke to reporters on Friday night.

The heart of the matter: “Racism is bigger than basketball.”

The Celtics All-Star forward, who played one season at Cal before entering the NBA, is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist.

But he has been active in social justice issues and last summer drove from Boston to his hometown of Atlanta to lead a protest following the murder of George Floyd.

Irving said Tuesday he hoped in his return to the city where he played for two seasons there would be "no belligerence or racism going on" among fans at TD Garden.

The NBA saw three separate incidents in the days after Irving’s remarks: Wizards star Russell Westbrook had popcorn dropped on his head by a 76ers fan in Philadelphia, a Knicks fan spit on Hawks star Trae Young in a game at Madison Square Garden, and several Jazz fans were ejected in Game 2 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies for racist comments directed at the family of Ja Morant.

Alluding to those situations, Brown said, “I’m pissed, to be honest. I don't think we should have to put up with that, and I don't think that's OK.”

But he stressed that focusing on episodes involving a basketball game can have the effect of trivializing the larger issue.

“I do not like the manner it was brought up, in terms of centering around a playoff game,” Brown said. “It bothers me if the construct of racism is used as a crutch or an opportunity to execute a personal gain. I’m not saying that’s the case. But I do think racism is bigger than basketball, and I do think racism is bigger than Game 3 of the playoffs.

“When it’s painted in that manner it’s insensitive to people who have to deal with it on a daily basis. The constructs and the constraints of systemic racism in our school system, inequality in education, lack of opportunity, lack of resources, lack of affordable housing, lack of affordable health care, tokenism. The list goes on.”

He added, “Yes, I think it's important to address those situations, but if the topic is racism, I think that those incidents don't compare, or those belligerent comments don't compare to what systemic racism is currently doing in our community and has done in the past. So it's important to frame it in that context.”

Brown spoke to reporters for five minutes prior to the Celtics' 125-119 win over the Nets. He did not take questions or provide any update on his surgery.

Having played five years with the Celtics, Brown made it a point to say he doesn’t believe all Boston fans are racists. That would be unfair, he said.

“However, Boston, we've got a lot of work to do, no question,” Brown said. “Incarceration rate is ridiculous, the wealth disparity is embarrassing, the inequality in education specifically in Boston public schools needs to be better.

"There's a lack of resources there, lack of opportunity. The tokenism here in Boston needs to be addressed as well. But if we're going to talk about it and that's what the media is going to bring up, I think a sporting arena, things might exist. But in the real world things exist to far different extremities.

“So I definitely wanted to share my perspective. This is my opinion, of course, and people can challenge that. I definitely think, Boston, we've got a lot of work to do.”

