Cal Basketball: Former Cal Star Jerome Randle Tears ACL in Spain

Jake Curtis

Jerome Randle was Pac-12 player of the year while leading Cal to the Pac-12 regular-season title in 2010, and he continues to be a productive professional player in a variety of foreign leagues.

However, it was reported by eurohoops.net on Tuesday that Randle suffered a torn artterior-cruciate ligament in his first game for Montakit Fuenlabrada, a pro team based in Fuenlabrada, Spain, that plays in the Liga ACB, the top pro league in Spain.

Randle, 32, signed with Fuenlabrada just a week ago, but he played just 12 minutes in his first game with his new club before suffering the serious injury. He had seven points and three assists at the time of his injury.

Eurohoops.net also reported that Fuenlabrada announced it had already offered a contract extension to Randle for next season, which means he should have financil security for a while.

Randle has played professionally in Turkey, Israel, Ukraine, Belgium, Australia, Lithuania, France, Germany and Russia. He has a Ukrainian passport and played for the Ukraine in EuroBasket 2015.

Randle had earlier signed to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia for the 2019-20 season. He is a two-time league MVP in the National Basketball League in Australia.

Randle, Cal's alltime leading scorer, was the star of the Bears' 2009-2010 regular-season conference championship team in what was then the Pac-10. That is the Bears' only conference championship since 1960, and their 24 wins in 2009-2010 remains their most since that 1960 season. Randle averaged 18.6 points and 4.3 assists while making 40.4 percent of his three-point attempts as a senior.

Cal beat Louisville 77-62 in its first-round NCAA tournament game in 2010, and Randle had 21 points. The Bears lost in the second round to third-seeded Duke 68-53. Randle had 12 points in that game.

Here is a video of Randle before the 2008-2009 season at Cal:

And here he is during the championship season:

