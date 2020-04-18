CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Michael Jordan: A Sports-Starved Public Awaits ESPN's 10-Part Series -`The Last Dance'

Jeff Faraudo

The old joke was the only person who could hold Michael Jordan under 20 points a game was Dean Smith, his coach at North Carolina.

Smith had nothing to do with the gruesome game Jordan suffered back on Dec. 3, 1983, when top-ranked North Carolina played Stanford at Maples Pavilion.

My wife and I bought tickets for the game and sat high in sold-out Maples Pavilion, curious to see the game’s new phenomenon. Jordan had made the game-winning shot in the national championship game two years earlier and he was on his way to national player of the year honors in his final college season as a junior.

He was going to be terrific, right?

Well, not on this day.

UNC’s 88-73 victory in the championship game of the Stanford Invitational was memorable for two reasons: 

1) Dean Smith won his 500th game as Carolina’s coach

2) Jordan was virtually invisible

While Sam Perkins won tournament MVP honors, Jordan played only 7 1/2 minutes against Stanford due to foul trouble. His four points were the second-fewest of his three-year Tar Heels career.

It was hard to be impressed that day at Stanford, but we all know what Jordan became — arguably the greatest basketball player in history and unquestionably the most marketable sports star ever.

ESPN will begin airing its epic 10-part series, “The Last Dance,” on Sunday at 6 p.m. Anyone over 30 is hoping to learn something new about Jordan. Everyone else is likely to get an education.

*** SI takes an inside look at the documentary:

And anyone who loves sports - and has been badly missing it - is likely to gobble up this documentary look at Jordan's final championship season.

Thankfully, my experience watching Jordan play in person didn't end with that game at Maples.

Six years later, I saw MJ lead the Bulls to victory over Warriors at the Oakland Coliseum Arena. No foul trouble this time: Jordan had 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists to barely miss a triple-double.

A year later, Jordan and the Bulls won the first of their six NBA titles.

As we await “The Last Dance,” Sports Illustrated is diving into its more than 60-year-old vault of stories to revive the great athletes, events and moments in sports history.

Here is a link to SI’s podcast, “Michael Jordan: The First Last Dance.”

ESPN's broadcast schedule for the Jordan documentary:

  • Sunday, April 19, 6 p.m. PT -- Episodes 1 and 2.
  • Sunday, April 26, 6 p.m. PT -- Episodes 3 and 4.
  • Sunday, May 3, 6 p.m. PT -- Episodes 5 and 6.
  • Sunday, May 10, 6 p.m. PT -- Episodes 7 and 8.
  • Sunday, May 17, 6 p.m. PT -- Episodes 9 and 10.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal Football: Previewing the Bears' 2020 Opponents -- Game 10: Arizona State Sun Devils

ASU handed Cal is first loss of the 2019 season, and it took place in Berkeley

Jake Curtis

New G League program sidesteps one-and-one for elite prospects

Shareef Abdur-Rahim to implement G League program that wasn't available when he was coming out of high school

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Complete Top-10 Recruiting Class With Two Signees

Will this talent lift Cal to the upper echelon of the Pac-12 standings?

Jake Curtis

by

napabear

Sports Chuckle: Jeopardy! Contestant Says Babe Ruth Broke Color Barrier

It should be noted that the USC contestant who made that now-famous mistake is in the finals

Jake Curtis

Is former Cal safety a second-round NFL draft pick?

Once a football walk-on, Ashtyn Davis has climbed in mock drafts

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Basketball: Juhwan Harris-Dyson Enters Transfer Portal

He played in 13 games, including one start, during 2019-20 season

Jake Curtis

Cal Basketball: Bears Could Benefit from Stephen Curry's Documentary on Jump-Shot Pioneer

No team from a major conference made fewer three-pointers than Cal in 2019-20

Jake Curtis

Will Rams restructure Jared Goff's contract?

Rams may reshuffle Jared Goff's contract to fill holes on offense

Jeff Faraudo

Will we get this view at Memorial Stadium again next fall?

Optimism expressed about a 2020 football season, but nothing substantive is settled

Jeff Faraudo

Cal Football: How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected CB Camryn Bynum

The coronavirus has had a finaicial effect on his family

Jake Curtis