Matt Bradley describes himself as “very optimistic” about the 2020-21 basketball season.

Put yourself in his shoes and you can understand why. Bradley was a freshman in 2018-19 when the Bears won just eight games for a second straight season, prompting the dismissal of coach Wyking Jones.

So Cal started over last season under new coach Mark Fox, who accurately predicted there would be growing pains.

But after going 10-15 through 25 games, the Bears closed the regular season 3-3 before heading to Las Vegas.

“When the Pac-12 tournament came around and we played against Stanford it just seemed like everything was starting to jell at that moment as far as us learning each other’s games,” Bradley said.

Cal delivered one of its best performances of the season in a 63-51 victory over its rival, winning its 14th game of the season to set up a second-round opportunity against UCLA.

Then the coronavirus rose up and ended everyone’s season. The UCLA game was canceled and everyone went home. Season over.

Bradley feels badly for his three senior teammates, Paris Austin, Kareem South and walk-on Jacob Orender.

“I will get another year,” Bradley said. “That was their last game. At least they got to end on a win. But I know they’re a little devastated.”

For Bradley and his seven fellow returnees, the victory provided momentum they hope will carry them through the long offseason.

“We’re going to pick up hopefully where we left off,” he said.

“Right away I’m thinking about the way we played at home. With more depth, more experience, we’ll be able to play that way away. If that’s the case, I think we’re going to be a lot better team, just off that.”

The Bears were 1-10 in true road games for the second year in a row. But they improved from 7-9 a year ago at Haas Pavilion to 12-5, including 6-3 in Pac-12 play.

Bradley is convinced that Year 2 under Fox will go more smoothly simply because there will be less unknown.

“Being under coach Fox, I’m starting to understand how he moves, what he reacts to, how he coaches,” said Bradley, adding that the entire has traveled that learning curve. “That’s definitely going to help out a lot.”

Bradley led the Bears in scoring at 17.5 points per game and earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore. With Austin and South gone, Cal needs scoring — and especially perimeter shooting — to complement what Bradley provides.

“Guys are going to continue to improve,” Bradley said. “We’ve started to realize who does what for this team. People want to step up in certain areas, which they will. I’m very confident.”

Joining the returning core will be four newcomers, transfers Ryan Betley of Penn and Jarred Hyder of Fresno State, and high school signees Jalen Celestine and Monty Bowser.

“We’re adding some good guys,” Bradley said. “I can’t predict what’s going to happen but I definitely think it’s going to be better than this past season.”