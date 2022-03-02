Media Get It Right: Cal's Jayda Curry on Their All-Pac-12 Team

The media had a different opinion of Jayda Curry's status in Pac-12 women's basketball than the coaches did.

The coaches' all-Pac-12 team released Tuesday did not include Curry as one of the 15 players on the all-conference team. She became the first player in history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and not be named to the first-team all-conference squad. Curry was not the freshman of the year in the coaches vote either.

However, 31 media members who cover the Pac-12 put Curry on their 15-player all-Pac-12 team announced Wednesday, and they also voted Curry the Pac-12 freshman of the year.

Curry leads the conference in scoring at 18.73 points per game, more than a point per game better than the No. 2 scorer in the conference. For some reason that was not enough for the coaches to vote her onto their all-conference team. In every season since the Pac-12/Pac-10 began naming women's basketball all-conference teams in 1986-87 the top scorer had been named to the first team.

In one other difference from the coaches all-conference team, the media named Stanford's Cameron Brink as the Pac-12 player of the year after the coaches chose Stanford's Haley Jones as the player of the year.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jayda Curry, G, California (Corona, Calif.) A five-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week this season, Curry currently paces the league in scoring at 18.7 points per game, is 37th nationally, and second among the country's freshman. She has scored in double figures in all but one of her 22 appearances this season and has scored 20+ eight times, including a career-high 30 at No. 3 Stanford on Jan. 21. Should Curry finish as the Pac-12's top scorer this season, she would be the first freshman in conference history to lead the league in that category.

The media all-conference team:

