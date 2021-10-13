    • October 13, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    No Cal Players Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Basketball Squads

    UCLA leads the way with three players on the 10-man first team
    Author:

    Ten Players are on the preseason all-Pac-12 men's basketball team.  Five more are on the second tam.  And six others get honorable mention status. That's 21 players with some sort of all-conference recognition.

    None is from Cal.

    That's one of the reasons Cal is picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the vote of the conference coaches.

    Utah is the only other Pac-12 team that does not have any player named to the first team, second team or honorable mention preseason squads. Stanford did not have any players named to the first or second team, but did have two players receive honorable mention. Washington's only recognition was Daejon Davis, an honorable mention selection who transferred from Stanford in the offseason.

    UCLA, which returns virtually its entire team from the one that reached the NCAA tournament Final Four last season, is the preseason favorite, and had three players named to the preseason all-conference first team -- Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. No other team has more than one player on the first team.

    The Pac-12 adds 33 transfers to its teams this season, and three of those transfers were named to the preseason at-Pac-12 second-team: Boogie Ellis of USC and Quincy Guerrier and De'Veon Harmon of Oregon.

    Here are the preseason all-conference selections, as voted on by media members who cover the Pac-12:

    first team 2
    second team

    Cover photo of UCLA's Johnny Juzang is by Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

    Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

    Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

    Johnny Juzang Mark J. Rebilas
    Basketball

    No Cal Players Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Basketball Squads

    1 minute ago
    Cal's Haas Pavilion
    Basketball

    Cal Men's Basketball Gets No Love in Pac-12 Poll: Bears Picked Last

    49 minutes ago
    charmin smith Soobum Im
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Picked to Finish Last in Pac-12

    11 hours ago
    Washington State's De`Zhaun Stribling completes a touchdown reception against Cal.
    Football

    Cal's Once-Mighty Defense Has Wobbled Through Season's First Five Games

    17 hours ago
    Safety Elijah Hicks makes a tackle against TCU
    Football

    Cal Will Rely on Improvement, Not Last Year, When It Visits Oregon on Friday

    Oct 11, 2021
    Charmin Smith Michael ChowThe Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC 2
    Basketball

    Cal Women's Basketball: Full Schedule With Times, TV Announced

    Oct 11, 2021
    Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels
    Football

    Arizona State Firms its Grip on No. 1 in the SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

    Oct 11, 2021
    Jared Goff Jerome Miron
    Football

    Cal in NFL: Jared Goff's Rough Start in Detroit

    Oct 11, 2021