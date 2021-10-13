No Cal Players Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Basketball Squads

UCLA leads the way with three players on the 10-man first team

Ten Players are on the preseason all-Pac-12 men's basketball team. Five more are on the second tam. And six others get honorable mention status. That's 21 players with some sort of all-conference recognition.

None is from Cal.

That's one of the reasons Cal is picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the vote of the conference coaches.

Utah is the only other Pac-12 team that does not have any player named to the first team, second team or honorable mention preseason squads. Stanford did not have any players named to the first or second team, but did have two players receive honorable mention. Washington's only recognition was Daejon Davis, an honorable mention selection who transferred from Stanford in the offseason.

UCLA, which returns virtually its entire team from the one that reached the NCAA tournament Final Four last season, is the preseason favorite, and had three players named to the preseason all-conference first team -- Johnny Juzang, Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. No other team has more than one player on the first team.

The Pac-12 adds 33 transfers to its teams this season, and three of those transfers were named to the preseason at-Pac-12 second-team: Boogie Ellis of USC and Quincy Guerrier and De'Veon Harmon of Oregon.

Here are the preseason all-conference selections, as voted on by media members who cover the Pac-12:

