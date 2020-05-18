CalSportsReport
Cal Basketball: Michael Flowers Chooses South Alabama to Transfer

Jake Curtis

Western Michigan's Michael Flowers, a guard Cal was interested in as a transfer, has opted to transfer to South Alabama, he announced recently via soial media.

Flowers, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 17 points per game for the Broncos last season. He started all 64 games at Western Michigan the last two seasons, averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He was an honorable mention All-Mid-American Conference pick in 2020. His converted 36.8 percent on 3-point shots, making 68 shots from beyond the arc.

Flowers originally named Cal, Iowa State, DePaul and Santa Clara as his top four potential destinations, but instead appears to be heading to Mobile, Alabama.

Western Michigan made a coaching change after this season ended, and Flowers will graduate in three years, allowing him to transfer and be immediately eligible to play. 

Cal could have used a player like Flowers, who is a combo guard and could have given the Bears another point guard besides Joel Brown.

Ben Parker of CalRivals thinks there may have been an non-basketball reason Flowers he did not come to Cal.

Cal already has two transfers committed to Cal -- Ryan Betley, a guard from Penn who will be eligible this coming season as a grad transfer, and Jarred Hyder, a guard from Fresno State who is unlikely to be eligible until the 2021-22 season. The NCAA appears unlikely to pass the rule allowing undergraduate transfers to play immediately. Hyder was a freshman at Fresno State this past season, and was a starter for the Bulldogs

Basketball

