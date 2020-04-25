Cal Basketball: Fresno State Freshman Jarred Hyder Transfers to Cal

Lost a bit amid all the NFL draft hype is the news that Fresno State guard Jarred Hyder announced on social media Saturday that he is transferring to Cal.

The 6-foot-3 Hyder was a starter for Fresno State last season as a freshman, averaging 9.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He shot just 38 percent from the floor and 30.2 percent from three-point range.

Hyder also considered BYU, Missouri, Washington State, and Saint Mary’s before choosing Cal as his transfer destination. Hyder is a San Bernardino, Calif., which is the town that gave Cal Matt Bradley.

The chances are pretty good that Hyder will be eligible to play for Cal in the 2020-21 season. The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time immediate eligibility transfer waiver for all transfers. If that does not pass Hyder would have to sit out one season and still have three years of eligibilty remaining.



Hyder may give Cal just what Mark Fox needs. He is considered a scoring point guard, and point guard play is the Bears' No. 1 need for next season. With Paris Austin out of eligibilty, freshman Joel Brown is the only point guard on the team.

Hyder is the second player in the past week to announce his intention to transfer to Cal. Penn grad transfer guard Ryan Betley announced on April 19 that he is coming to Cal.

Hyder started in 24 of the 26 games he played in for the Bulldogs. He had a career-high 26 points against Winthrop in his second collegiate game on Nov. 10, a game Fresno State won 77-74. He later scored 23 points against San Diego and 20 points against Saint Mary’s and averaged 27.8 points over his first four games.



In Cal's 69-63 victory over Fresno State on Dec. 11, Hyder scored just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting, and he also had four rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in that game.

He also scored 23 points in a loss to San Diego State, which wound up ranked No. 6 in the country.

Fresno State finished the season with an 11-19 record, including 7-11 in the Mountain West.

This video is from Bulldog Insider via CBS47 and KSEE24

Cal coach Mark Fox talked about the fans after a home game: