Oregon Blows Out Iowa; Pac-12 Is 7-0 in NCAA Tournament

The Pac-12 continued its surprising run in the NCAA tournament Monday morning as seventh-seeded Oregon dominated second-seeded Iowa 95-80 in a second-round game in Indianapolis.

If you include Oregon's forfeit win over VCU in the first round, the Pac-12 is now 8-0 in the NCAA tournament with three more Pac-12 teams scheduled to play games later Monday.

Officially, the Pac-12 is 7-0, however, because the Oregon-VCU game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, the much ballyhooed Big Ten slipped to 6-7 in the tournament.

The Ducks (21-6) become the second Pac-12 team to reach the Sweet 16, joining Oregon State. Oregon will play the winner of the USC-Kansas game.

Iowa center Luka Garza, the national player of the year, finished with 36 points on 14-for-20 shooting, including 3-for-4 on three-pointers. But the Ducks had four players score 17 points or more, led by Chris Duarte's 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting. LJ Figueroa added 21 points, and Will Richards had 19 points while hitting 3-of-4 three-pointers and adding six rebounds and seven assists. Eugene Omoruyi had 17 points.

Oregon shot 55.9 percent from the field and made 11-of-24 three-pointers.

The Ducks were simply too quick and two athletic for the Hawkeyes.(22-9).

The game was tied with two minutes left in the first half, but the Ducks scored the final 10 points of the half, then dominated the second half. Oregon led by 21 points with 5:12 left in the game.

Garza scored 22 points in the first half, when he made 8 of 10 shots, had three old-fashioned three-point plays and made his only three-point shot attempt. Nonetheless, Oregon led by 10 at halftime.

Despite playing their first game in the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Ducks scored 56 first-half points (a season high) and four players were in double figures before the second half started. Duarte and Richardson had 14 points apiece at intermission.

Iowa shot 51.5 percent in the first half, but Oregon shot 59.5 percent and led 56-46.

The Ducks advanced to the second round when their first-round opponent, Virginia Commonwealth, was forced to drop out of the tournament because of COVID-19 protocol issues.

Here is the won-lost record of six major basketball conferences in the NCAA tournament after the first game of Monday's action.

Pac-12 -- 7-0

SEC -- 5-3

Big 12 -- 7-4

Big East -- 3-2

Big Ten -- 6-7

ACC -- 3-5

