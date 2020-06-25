CalSportsReport
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Former Cal Player Omar Wilkes Moves Up in Sports Representation World

Photo by Mike Pimentel

Jake Curtis

Remember when Omar Wilkes played for Cal? Well, he is making quite a name for himself in the field of sports representation. After working for Octagon for eight years as a sports agent, Wilkes has been named the head of basketball operations for Klutch Sports.

That is a significant promotion for Wilkes, because Klutch Sports already represents a number of big-name basketball players, such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.

Wilkes' clients at Octagon included Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Anthony Edwards of Georgia, who could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that Young is deciding whether to remain with Octagon now that Wilkes is gone.

According to ESPN.com, the hiring of Wilkes will allow Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul to expand the company's interests in the NFL and Major League Baseball.

Wilkes, the son of former UCLA and Los Angeles Lakers star Jamaal Wilkes, began his college basketball career at Kansas, but transferred to Cal after his freshman season.

Omar Wilkes played two seasons at Cal, averaging 7.6 points in 2005-06 and 9.9 points in 2006-07. Wilkes was a starters both seasons, and Ben Braun was the Bears' head coach. Leon Powe was the star of Cal's 2006 team, which went 20-11 overall and 12-6 in the Pac-10 while earning berth in the NCAA tournament. The next year, with Powe gone, the Bears fell to 16-17 overall and 6-12 in the Pac-10.

 You will note that Wilkes' Twitter page has a photo of him in a Cal uniform.

The Athletic did a story on Wilkes two years ago noting his rise.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 analyst believes Justin Wilcox enjoys his job at Berkeley

Yogi Roth says Wilcox already has shown loyalty to Berkeley

Jeff Faraudo

by

napabear

Cal's Strength-of-Schedule Ranking Is Lower on This List

One outlet ranks Cal's strength of schedule significantly lower than another outlet, so which one should we trust?

Jake Curtis

Where should the Big Game reside among college football's top rivalries?

No rivalry compares to Army-Navy, which owns a unique place in college football

Jeff Faraudo

Aaron Rodgers' Status as Elite QB Is Mysteriously Disappearing

Aaron Rodgers still has the highest career passer rating in history and took the Packers to the NFC title game last season, but he is being downgraded this year

Jake Curtis

by

Chachi2020

Lindy's names Camryn Bynum to its preseason All-Pac-12 first team

An honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick by the coaches last fall, Camryn Bynum faces higher expectations

Jeff Faraudo

A Video Simulation of How Cal's Game at Arizona State Might Play Out

Arizona State and Cal both have teams capable of contending for the Pac-12 title, and their Nov. 7 meeting might determine whether either remains alive in the title chase

Jake Curtis

Cal's big challenge: Scoring with explosive plays

If opposing teams can stack the box, Cal will struggle to score enough

Jeff Faraudo

by

TightwadHill

Cal Rated Most 'Undervalued' Football Team in Pac-12

The odds on Cal could get shorter as the season approaches and serious gamblers get involved, but for now Cal is undervalued

Jake Curtis

Cal Alum Keenan Allen Ranked Among the NFL's Top-10 Wide Receivers

Keenan Allen is one of three former Golden Bears who are standouts at the wideout position in the pros, but the other two were hampered by injuries in 2019

Jake Curtis

Yogi Roth says we have to remain `loose in the saddle' heading into this football season

What the 2020 season ultimately looks like is far from decided

Jeff Faraudo