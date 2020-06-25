Former Cal Player Omar Wilkes Moves Up in Sports Representation World

Remember when Omar Wilkes played for Cal? Well, he is making quite a name for himself in the field of sports representation. After working for Octagon for eight years as a sports agent, Wilkes has been named the head of basketball operations for Klutch Sports.

That is a significant promotion for Wilkes, because Klutch Sports already represents a number of big-name basketball players, such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.

Wilkes' clients at Octagon included Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Anthony Edwards of Georgia, who could be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that Young is deciding whether to remain with Octagon now that Wilkes is gone.

According to ESPN.com, the hiring of Wilkes will allow Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul to expand the company's interests in the NFL and Major League Baseball.

Wilkes, the son of former UCLA and Los Angeles Lakers star Jamaal Wilkes, began his college basketball career at Kansas, but transferred to Cal after his freshman season.

Omar Wilkes played two seasons at Cal, averaging 7.6 points in 2005-06 and 9.9 points in 2006-07. Wilkes was a starters both seasons, and Ben Braun was the Bears' head coach. Leon Powe was the star of Cal's 2006 team, which went 20-11 overall and 12-6 in the Pac-10 while earning berth in the NCAA tournament. The next year, with Powe gone, the Bears fell to 16-17 overall and 6-12 in the Pac-10.

You will note that Wilkes' Twitter page has a photo of him in a Cal uniform.

The Athletic did a story on Wilkes two years ago noting his rise.

