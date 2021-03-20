Pac-12 in NCAA: Colorado Beats Georgetown

Pac-12 is 3-0 in NCAA tournament with three more conference teams to play Saturday

Fifth-seeded Colorado rained three-pointers down on 12th-seeded Georgetown, as the Buffaloes rolled to a 96-73 first-round NCAA tournament game victory at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The Buffaloes (23-8) made a season-high 16 three-pointers in 25 attempts as they led by 30 points early in the second half over Georgetown (13-13), which was 4-for-16 from three-point range.

The Pac-12 is 3-0 in NCAA tournament games, with Oregon, USC and UCLA playing first-round games later Saturday.

Colorado's second-round opponent on Monday will be fourth-seeded Florida State, which defeated UNC-Greensboro 64-54.

Colorado freshman Jabari Walker scored 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting, including 5-for-5 from long range. D'Shawn Schwartz was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points for the Buffaloes, and 7-foot Dallas Walton even made a three-pointer for Colorado. Surprisingly, Jeriah Horne, who leads Colorado in three-pointers made this season, was 0-for-4 from long distance.

All-conference guard McKinley Wright IV had only 12 points but added 13 assists with zero turnovers. The Buffaloes had 16 assists on 17 made field goals in the first half when the game was won, and their 27 assists for the game were their most since 2009.

The 96 points were also a season high for the Buffaloes.

The Hoyas had won their way into the NCAA tournament by winning the Big East tournament. And that momentum had many observers suggesting that Georgetown would knock off Colorado, which lost to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament championship game.

However, Colorado took Georgetown out of the game early.

Colorado took a 24-point lead at halftime (47-23) by connecting from long range. Colorado made more three-pointers (11) in the first half than Georgetown had field goals of any kind (eight). The Buffaloes were 11-for-17 from behind the arc in the first half while Georgetown was 1-for-9 from long range.

The Buffaloes' season high for three-pointers in a game was 13, and the 11 threes tied a Colorado record for three-pointers in a half. The Hoyas were leaving Colorado players wide open from behind the arc, and the Buffaloes were almost obligated to take those shots.

Walker hit four three-pointers in the first 12 minutes of the game and had 14 points at that point. Schwartz also made four three-pointers in the first half for Colorado, and had 12 points by intermission. McKinley Wright had eight assists in the first half.

