Pac-12 Basketball: UCLA Alone in First Place

You never would have believed this back on January 16, when UCLA was 8-9 overall and 1-3 in the Pac-12, but it's true: UCLA is alone in first place in the Pac-12 with just one game to play.

The Bruins won their seventh straight game on Saturday night, knocking off Arizona 69-64.

UCLA trailed nearly the entire second half, and took its first second-half lead when freshman point guard Tyger Campbell scored with 53 seconds remaining in the game. Campbell was 0-for-10 from the floor before he made that shot, an off-balance 10-footer.

It probably didn't help the Wildcats that coach Sean Miller was ejected for his second technical foul with about 12 minutes left. (See video of the ejection here.)

But have the Bruins done enough to get into the NCAA tournament? Before Saturday's games, ESPN's Joe Lunardi and CBS Sports' Jerry Palm both had UCLA out of the NCAA tournament field and among their "first four out." (We will update this story if those sites update their bracketology selections Sunday.)

UCLA still has to face suddenly-hot USC on the Trojans' home court next week, and the Bruins must win that game to assure themselves at least a tie for their first regular-season conferene title since 2013.

A UCLA loss would give Oregon the opportunity to bypass the Bruins for the regular-season title. To assure themselves of at least a tie for the crown, the Ducks need only to beat Cal and Stanford next week in Eugene, where Oregon is 15-0 this season.

Despite the loss Arizona still seems to be safely into the NCAA tournament, but the Wildcats have now lost three in a row and fell to 19-11 overall and 9-7 in the conference, dropping them to sixth place in the conference.

Arizona is behind USC, which picked up another important win by beating Arizona State 71-61. The Trojans (21-9, 10-7) needed both wins to improve their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They seem to be in the field for now, but a loss to UCLA and an early defeat in the Pac-12 tournament might put their berth in jeopardy.

Stanford could move into a tie with Arizona if it beats skidding Colorado Sunday afternoon at Stanford.

Arizona State began the week alone in first place. but the Sun Devils would find themselves in fourth place if Colorado beats Stanford. That's how quickly things change in the Pac-12.

Meanwhile, Cal has won two straight, beating Utah in overtime on Saturday in Berkeley. A bigger problem for the Utes is the status of point guard Rylan Jones. He played just four minutes Saturday before suffering an apparent head injury in a pileup under the basket.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak did not know Jones' status after the game, but whether he can play in next week's game against Colorado or in the Pac-12 tournament will be critical. Krystowiak notes the importance in the video below:

Cal is now 7-9 in the conference after being picked to finish last. Its two remaining games are on the road, however, and the Bears must face Oregon and Oregon State away from Haas Pavilion, where they are 12-5.