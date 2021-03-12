FootballBasketballOther SportsBest OfSI.com
Search

Cal vs. Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament: Live Game Updates Thread

The winner of this Thursday quarterfinal matchup faces USC in Friday's semifinals
Author:
Publish date:

Eleventh-seeded Cal faces third-seeded Colorado Thursday night in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal game televised by ESPN.

Pregame: This game, which was the fourth Pac-12 tournament game of the day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, started an hour late because the UCLA-Oregon State game went to overtime and the USC-Utah game went to double overtime.

Cal guard Jarred Hyder is not available for the game because of an undisclosed injury.

Cal is coming off a 76-58 victory over Stanford in Wednesday's first-round game. It may have been the Golden Bears' best all-around performance of the season, and coach Mark Fox credited the fact that the Bears had 10 days of practice since their final regular-season game.

Matt Bradley's block of a dunk attempt by Stanford's 6-foot-10 Lukas Kisunas with about five minutes left was a major moment in the game. Cal led by just one point at the time, then dominated the rest of the game.

Cal split its two regular-season games with Colorado, losing by 29 points in Boulder in their first meeting, then coming up with their best win of the season in a nine-point victory over the Buffaloes on Feb. 13 in Berkeley.

Cal finished in last place in the Pac-12 standings, but the win over Stanford lifted Cal's record to 9-19.

The Buffaloes came into the game with a 20-7 record and riding a four-game winning streak that included victories over USC and UCLA.

Starting lineups:

Cal -- F Andre Kelly, G Matt Bradley, G Joel Brown, F Grant Anticevich, C Lars Thiemann

Colorado -- G McKinley Wright IV, F Evan Battey, G Eli Parquet, F D'Shawn Schwartz, G Dallas Walton

.

Game Action

12:42 left first half: Colorado misses its first seven shots from the field, and Jalen Celestine and Grant Anticevich hit three-pointers to give Cal a 7-0 lead.  But Colorado quickly rallies by scoring six straight points before Anticevich hits another three-point shot.  Cal guard Jarred Hyder will not play in the game because of an undisclosed injury. Cal 10, Colorado 6.

10:51 first half: McKinley Wright IV is 0-for-4 from the field and is scoreless although he goes to the foul line after the media timeout. Freshman Monty Bowser makes a rare appearance for Cal. Cal 12, Colorado 8.

7:12 first half: Colorado is struggling on offense. It is 4-for-19 from the field, including 0-for-5 on three-pointers. Cal is not much better at 5-for-17, and Matt Bradley is 0-for-3 and has yet to score. Cal 14, Colorado 10.

3:39 first half: Colorado's Jabari Walkers scores on a layup to tie the score and can put the Buffaloes ahead with a free throw after the timeout. Colorado is 6-for-25 from the floor, and Cal is 6-for-23. Offense has taken the night off so far. Matt Bradley still has yet to score. Cal 16, Colorado 16.

.

Cover photo of McKinley Wright IV by Isaiah J. Downing, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

mckinley wright Isaiah J Downing
Basketball

Cal vs. Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament: Live Game Updates Thread

Oregon State stephen L. Sylvanie
Basketball

Pac-12 Tournament Quarterfinal Roundup: UCLA Loses; Oregon, USC Win

Camryn Rogers broke her own school record in the indoor weight throw
Other Sports

Canadian Olympic Hopeful Camryn Rogers Sets Another Cal Record at NCAAs

Cal quarterback Zach Johnson
Football

The Spring Practice Battle Is Ongoing for Cal's No. 2 Quarterback Job

Mitchell Schwartz Mark J. Rebilas
Football

Ex-Cal Star Mitchell Schwartz Released by Chiefs

joel brown Darren Yamashita
Basketball

Cal Stuns Stanford in Pac-12 Tournament: Game Updates

Matt Bradley defends Stanford's Jaiden Delaire
Basketball

Matt Bradley Swats Away Stanford's Comeback Hopes in the Pac-12 Tourney

arizona state wsu stephen Sylvanie
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Tournament Roundup: Arizona State, Utah, Cal Advance