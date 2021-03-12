Cal vs. Colorado in Pac-12 Tournament: Live Game Updates Thread

Eleventh-seeded Cal faces third-seeded Colorado Thursday night in a Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal game televised by ESPN.

Pregame: This game, which was the fourth Pac-12 tournament game of the day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, started an hour late because the UCLA-Oregon State game went to overtime and the USC-Utah game went to double overtime.

Cal guard Jarred Hyder is not available for the game because of an undisclosed injury.

Cal is coming off a 76-58 victory over Stanford in Wednesday's first-round game. It may have been the Golden Bears' best all-around performance of the season, and coach Mark Fox credited the fact that the Bears had 10 days of practice since their final regular-season game.

Matt Bradley's block of a dunk attempt by Stanford's 6-foot-10 Lukas Kisunas with about five minutes left was a major moment in the game. Cal led by just one point at the time, then dominated the rest of the game.

Cal split its two regular-season games with Colorado, losing by 29 points in Boulder in their first meeting, then coming up with their best win of the season in a nine-point victory over the Buffaloes on Feb. 13 in Berkeley.

Cal finished in last place in the Pac-12 standings, but the win over Stanford lifted Cal's record to 9-19.

The Buffaloes came into the game with a 20-7 record and riding a four-game winning streak that included victories over USC and UCLA.

Starting lineups:

Cal -- F Andre Kelly, G Matt Bradley, G Joel Brown, F Grant Anticevich, C Lars Thiemann

Colorado -- G McKinley Wright IV, F Evan Battey, G Eli Parquet, F D'Shawn Schwartz, G Dallas Walton

Game Action

12:42 left first half: Colorado misses its first seven shots from the field, and Jalen Celestine and Grant Anticevich hit three-pointers to give Cal a 7-0 lead. But Colorado quickly rallies by scoring six straight points before Anticevich hits another three-point shot. Cal guard Jarred Hyder will not play in the game because of an undisclosed injury. Cal 10, Colorado 6.

10:51 first half: McKinley Wright IV is 0-for-4 from the field and is scoreless although he goes to the foul line after the media timeout. Freshman Monty Bowser makes a rare appearance for Cal. Cal 12, Colorado 8.

7:12 first half: Colorado is struggling on offense. It is 4-for-19 from the field, including 0-for-5 on three-pointers. Cal is not much better at 5-for-17, and Matt Bradley is 0-for-3 and has yet to score. Cal 14, Colorado 10.

3:39 first half: Colorado's Jabari Walkers scores on a layup to tie the score and can put the Buffaloes ahead with a free throw after the timeout. Colorado is 6-for-25 from the floor, and Cal is 6-for-23. Offense has taken the night off so far. Matt Bradley still has yet to score. Cal 16, Colorado 16.

