Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Matchups, Seedings Set

Regular-season champ Oregon earns top seed for conference tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas

With Oregon's 80-67 victory over Oregon State on Sunday, the seedings and matchups for the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament have been established.

The Ducks won their second straight regular-season title and denied USC its first outright conference championship since 1960-61.

The conference tournament begins Wednesday with three first-round games at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The top five seeds will open play during Thursday's four quarterfinal games, with the semifinals set for Friday night and the championship game scheduled for Saturday night.

The NCAA tournament selection show will be next Sunday, and Colorado, USC and Oregon seem assured of berths. UCLA is likely to get in regardless of its showing in the conference tournament as most bracketologists have the Bruins safely in the NCAA tournament field. However, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports lists UCLA as a No. 11 seed in his projected field of 68 posted Sunday morning, so a first-round loss to Oregon State in the conference tournament could make things dicey for the Bruins.

Stanford apparently needs to win the Pac-12 tournament to get an NCAA tournament berth as do the other six teams competing in the conference tournament.

Players' family members will be allowed to attend Pac-12 tournament games.

Seeding was based on winning percentage in conference games,

Here are the basics of the Pac-12 tournament.

SEEDING

1. Oregon (14-4 Pac-12, 19-5 overall)

2. USC (15-5 Pac-12, 21-6 overall)

3. Colorado (14-6 Pac-12, 20-7 overall)

4. UCLA (13-6 Pac-12, 17-8 overall)

5. Oregon State (10-10 Pac-12, 14-12 overall)

6. Stanford (10-10 Pac-12, 14-12 overall)

7. Utah (8-11 Pac-12, 11-12 overall)

8. Arizona State (7-10 Pac-12, 10-13 overall)

9. Washington State (7-12 Pac-12, 14-12 overall)

10. Washington (4-16 Pac-12, 5-20 overall)

11. Cal (3-17 Pac-12, 8-19 overall)

Arizona is ineligible for the postseason and is not participating in the Pac-12 tournament. Oregon State won the tiebreaker with Stanford for the No. 5 seed.

Live television coverage will be featured across Pac-12 Networks and/or ESPN.

MATCHUPS

WEDNESDAY FIRST-ROUND GAMES

No. 10 Washington vs. No. 7 Utah, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Washington State vs. No. 8 Arizona State, 1 p.m.

No. 11 Cal vs. No. 6 Stanford, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY'S QUARTERFINAL GAMES

No. 1 Oregon vs. winner of Washington State-Arizona State, 11:30 a.m.

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Oregon State, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 USC vs. winner of Washington-Utah, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Colorado vs. Stanford-Cal winner, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S SEMIFINAL GAMES

Oregon, Washington State, Arizona State survivor vs. UCLA-Oregon State winner, 5:30 p.m.

USC, Washington, Utah survivor vs. Colorado, Cal, Stanford survivor, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 7:30 p.m.

Cover photo of Oregon and Oregon State is by Soobum Im, USA TODAY Sports

