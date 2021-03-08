Top Seed Oregon Not the Betting Favorite in Pac-12 Tournament at One Site

But Ducks are co-favorites to win the conference basketball tournament on another site

Oregon is the Pac-12 regular-season basketball champion and the top seed in the Pac-12 tournament, but the Ducks are not the betting favorite to win the conference tournament, according one betting service. In fact, Oregon is not even the second favorite.

But the Ducks are a co-favorite in the odds provided by another site, BetOnline.ag.

In odds provided by BetMGM by way of Vegas Insider, USC is the betting favorite to win the Pac-12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Las Vegas. USC is listed at 3-to-2 to win the event, Colorado is the second favorite at 2-to-1, and Oregon is third at 7-to-2.

UCLA is the fourth favorite by BetMGM and there is a big gap between the odds of the top four and the rest of the conference teams.

The BetOnline.ag odds put Colorado and Oregon as co-favorites at 2-to-1, with USC third at 12-to-5 and UCLA next at 11-to-2.

Cal and Washington are tied for the longest odds on both sites, going at 200-to-1 on the BetMGM site and 250-to-1 on BetOnline.ag. So a $10 bet on the Golden Bears at BetMGM would net you $2,000 if Cal should win four straight games and capture the Pac-12 tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. That same bet at BetOnline.ag would get you $2,500 if the Bears go all the way.

At the BetMGM, the two most interesting odds belong to Stanford and Oregon State. The Cardinal might make a run is Oscar da Silva plays. He is questionable to play in the opening game against Cal after missing the last three regular-season games with an injury. If da Silva does not play, a bet on Stanford at 20-to-1 odds may be wasted money.

The people who set the lines at BetMGM don't have much respect for Oregon State, or maybe they just don't think the betting public has much respect for the Beavers. Even though Oregon State finished 10-10 in the conference and earned the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, only two teams -- Cal and Washington -- have longer odds than the Beavers, who are 100-to-1 longshots to take the event.

However, the Beavers are just 28-to-1 at BetOnlin.ag.

Here are the BetMGM odds provided by Vegas Insider

Here are the BetOnline.ag odds to win the Pac-12 tournament

Colorado 2/1

Oregon 2/1

USC 12/5

UCLA 11/2

Stanford 16/1

Arizona State 28/1

Oregon State 28/1

Utah 28/1

Washington State 66/1

California 250/1

Washington 250/1

