Pac-12 Women's Basketball Will Play 20 Conference Games in 2022-23

Pac-12 will revert to 18-game conference women's slate this coming season before expanding
The number of conference games played by Pac-12 women’s basketball teams will differ over the next two years, with the conference reverting to an 18-game Pac-12 schedule this coming season, but expanding to a 20-game conference schedule in 2022-23.

The Pac-12 made the announcement Monday.

Pac-12 women had played 18 conference games in each of the first nine seasons after Utah and Colorado joined the conference in 2011-12 to form the Pac-12.

That changed in 2020-21, when teams were scheduled to play 22 conference games, with each team playing every other conference foe twice. That move was made to control scheduling during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no team played all 22 conference games. Stanford played 21 Pac-12 games this past season, but Oregon State and Cal played only 13 each because of game cancellations due to COVID-19.

The Pac-12 will play 18 conference games again in 2021-22, which means Pac-12 teams will face seven conference foes twice and four other conference opponents only once.

Cal will face Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and USC only once next season. (Arizona and UCLA finished second and third, respectively, in the Pac-12 last season, and the Wildcats were the national runnersup.)

In 2022-23, each Pac-12 team will face nine conference opponents twice and will play two others only once. Each team will play 10 home games and 10 road games in conference play.

2021-22 Pac-12 matchups

The final season of the Pac-12’s 18-game league calendar will feature the following home and road matchups. Additional details for the 2021-22 Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule will be announced in the coming months.

Arizona/Arizona State
Home: ARIZ/ASU, COLO, ORE, OSU, UCLA, USC, UTAH, WASH, WSU
Road: ARIZ/ASU, CAL, ORE, OSU, STAN, UCLA, USC, WASH, WSU

California/Stanford
Home: CAL/STAN, ARIZ, ASU, COLO, ORE, OSU, UTAH, WASH, WSU
Road: CAL/STAN, COLO, ORE, OSU, UCLA, USC, UTAH, WASH, WSU

Colorado/Utah
Home: COLO/UTAH, CAL, ORE, OSU, STAN, UCLA, USC, WASH, WSU
Road: COLO/UTAH, ARIZ, ASU, CAL, ORE, OSU, STAN, UCLA, USC

Oregon/Oregon State
Home: ORE/OSU, ARIZ, ASU, CAL, COLO, STAN, UCLA, USC, UTAH
Road: ORE/OSU, ARIZ, ASU, CAL, COLO, STAN, UTAH, WASH, WSU

UCLA/USC
Home: UCLA/USC, ARIZ, ASU, CAL, COLO, STAN, UTAH, WASH, WSU
Road: UCLA/USC, ARIZ, ASU, COLO, ORE, OSU, UTAH, WASH, WSU

Washington/Washington State
Home: WASH/WSU, ARIZ, ASU, CAL, ORE, OSU, STAN, UCLA, USC
Road: WASH/WSU, ARIZ, ASU, CAL, COLO, STAN, UCLA, USC, UTAH

Photo of Stanford and Arizona during national championship game by Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

