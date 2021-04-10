Versatile Big Man Chet Holmgren Tops SI All-American Team as Player of the Year

Gonzaga Among List of Schools Most Likely to Land Holmgren for Next Season

Sixteen of the nation’s elite high school basketball prospects populate the second annual SI All-American team, but don’t expect to see any of them at a Pac-12 Conference arena near you.

None of the 16, led by Player of the Year Chet Holmgren of Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, has signed with a Pac-12 school.

The only uncommitted player on the first, second or third team who might possibly wind up in the Pac-12 is point guard TyTy Washington of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. Washington still has a long list of suitors, including UCLA, Oregon and Arizona but also Kansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and others.

Kentucky and Tennessee each have signed two members of the SI All-American team while Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Alabama and Florida State each have landed one. Three are believed headed to the G League and fourth, point guard Scoot Henderson, is weighing Auburn vs. a pro route.

Gonzaga, coming off its second appearance in the national championship game since 2017, already has signed second-team combo guard Hunter Sallis of Omaha, Nebraska. The Zags also are considered the frontrunner for Holmgren, the SI Player of the Year.

Holmgren, a 7-foot-1 prospect with the ability to play virtually anywhere on the floor, averages 20.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 5.1 blocks and shoots 80 percent from the field a game for Minnehaha, which will play for a state title next week.

His ability to take the ball to the basket off the dribble or to nail 3-point shots has earned Holmgren the nickname, the “Unicorn.”

“He’s the No. 1 player in the country for good reason,” said Lance Johnson, his coach at Minnehaha. “We enter every game knowing that without scoring he gives us 20-30-plus points defensively. Then he adds 20-plus points offensively. He changes every team’s style of play.”

Holmgren tries not to buy into the hype on his game.

“I’m never complacent; I always think about things that I can improve on my game,” Holmgren said. “This year I’ve gotten a lot stronger, I have better balance, more explosiveness and my ball handling and decision making is better too. I have a long way to go to get them to where I want them.”

Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and North Carolina all remain in the picture to possibly land Holmgren, but Gonzaga is considered a heavy favorite by many scouting services.

SI All-American High School Basketball First Team

— FIRST TEAM —

F: Paolo Banchero, O’Dea (Seattle), 2021

College: Duke

Why He’s an SI All-American: The pandemic cancelled Banchero’s season, but his dominance with his travel teams proved that he’s taken his diverse skill set to the next level. At 6-foot-11, Banchero can play all five positions with an elite motor that enables him to outwork the opposition. He averaged 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, three assists 2.3 blocks a game while running with club teams this season. This is Banchero’s second appointment to the SI All-American team.

F: Michael Foster, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), 2021

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Foster was one of the most dominant players in the country this season, regardless of class, using his versatility and 6-foot-9, 220-pound frame to dominate the opposition. This season, Foster, now a two-time SI All-American, averaged 32 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks a game for Hillcrest which finished 32-3 this season.

PG: Kennedy Chandler, Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Ariz.), 2021

College: Tennessee

Why He’s an SI All-American: Chandler opened the season as the No. 1 point guard in the SI99 and despite all of the extra attention that accompanies the appointment, he managed to elevate his game and dominance. This season, despite playing in the toughest league in the country (NIBC), Chandler averaged 16 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals a game while running the show alongside multiple Division I prospects. Last week at GEICO Nationals he led the Buffaloes to the title game.

SG: Jaden Hardy, Coronado (Henderson, Nev.), 2021

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Hardy is the most lethal backcourt scorer in the country, regardless of class, because of his limitless and efficient range, quick release, strength and athleticism. Hardy eventually opted out of finishing the season due to concerns surrounding the pandemic, but not before averaging 36 points a game with his club team. Hardy had some of his best games this season against fellow SI All-Americans.

SF: Emoni Bates, Ypsi Prep (Ypsilanti, Mich.), 2022

College: Michigan State

Why He’s an SI All-American: Bates is the lone underclassmen to make the first team, but his consistent dominance this season made him a shoo-in for the honor. Bates, now a two-time SI All-American, averaged 24.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals a game, while playing a grueling schedule this season. The numbers are even more impressive when you consider that Bates’ fame as “the next big thing” garners him, arguably, more defensive attention than any other high school player in the country.

SI All-American High School Basketball Second Team

— SECOND TEAM —

F: Jalen Duren, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 2022

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Duren was arguably the most dominant full-time paint scorer in easily the toughest league (National Interscholastic Basketball Conference) in the country. Duren averaged 16 points, 12 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game for the Eagles who won the GEICO Nationals title last week. Duren’s numbers are even more impressive considering he plays on a roster loaded with more than eight high major Division I prospects.

F: Jabari Smith Jr., Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.), 2021

College: Tennessee

Why He’s an SI All-American: Smith is one of the most versatile forwards in the country and used his wide array of skills to lead the Patriots to a state runner-up finish, averaging 23.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.5 blocks a game. Smith’s dominance was a carryover from a dominant summer running with the Atlanta Celtics.

CG: Hunter Sallis, Millard North (Omaha, Neb.), 2021

College: Gonzaga

Why He’s an SI All-American: Sallis is one of the most dangerous guards in the country because of his size (6-6), length (6-10 wingspan) and versatility. Those attributes helped him dominate this season to the tune of 22 points, five rebounds and four assists a game en route to leading Millard North to a state title.

PG: JD Davison, Calhoun (Letohatchee, Ala.), 2021

College: Alabama

Why He’s an SI All-American: Davison set the tone for his senior season with a career-high 57-point outing in the season opener. From there he continued his dominance to the tune of 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals a game. That was a carryover from the summer where he dominated in select tournaments against the country's top guards. Davison managed 15 double-doubles and posted 40 or more points in seven games this season.

PG: TyTy Washington, AZ Compass Prep (Chandler, Ariz.), 2021

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Washington had a dominant run this season, averaging 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists a game to lead the Dragons to a 27-2 record. Washington had some of his best games against the country’s best teams, participating in the NIBC. Washington led Compass to the Final Four at GEICO Nationals, averaging 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists a game.

SI All-American High School Basketball Third Team

— THIRD TEAM —

SG: Caleb Houston, Montverde (Fla.) Academy, 2021

College: Michigan

Why He’s an SI All-American: Houstan was the lone starter who returned this season from what drew consistent buzz as the best high school basketball team ever assembled last year. He thrived away from the shadows of his former teammates, averaging 16 points a game, despite playing alongside a roster stocked with eight high major Division I prospects. Last week he led the Eagles with 16 points to claim the GEICO Nationals title.

CG: Skyy Clark, Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.), 2022

College: Kentucky

Why He’s an SI All-American: Clark began his dominant tear during the summer, posting 18 points and six assists a game despite playing with and against other elite players. He dominated in his first season in a new state, averaging 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game for the Tigers.

PG: Scoot Henderson, Kell (Marietta, Ga.), 2022

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Over the last year, Henderson proved to be one of the most dominant point guards in the country, regardless of class. He started out by dominating the pandemic summer with Game Elite (Ga.), averaging 28 points, six assists and six rebounds a game. He continued his dominant tear this season averaging 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists a game, playing against some of the top players in the junior and senior classes. Henderson led Kell to the state title game.

SG: Matt Cleveland, Pace Academy (Atlanta), 2021

College: Florida State

Why He’s an SI All-American: Cleveland opened the pandemic summer with a dominant showing at the prestigious OnTheRadarHoops event, averaging 32 points a game. He managed to keep the dominant pace during the high school season, averaging 23 points and 10 rebounds a game en route to leading the Knights to a state title, 28-1 record and a GEICO Nationals berth.

F: Daimion Collins, Atlanta (Texas), 2021

College: Kentucky

Why He’s an SI All-American: Collins is one of the most explosive frontcourt athletes in the country, who uses his combination of strength and versatility to dominate the opposition. This season, Collins averaged 35.2 points, 14.4 rebounds, seven assists, and 6.2 blocks a game.

Cover image by SI

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo