SI's High School Second-Team All-America Squad

The SI All-American Boys Basketball Team features 15 of the top high school basketball players in the country divided into first-, second- and third-team All-Americans .

The third-team squad was unveiled on Wednesday, and the first team will be announced on Friday.

Today (Thursday) SI's second-team All-America squad is presented here.

Three of the second-team selections are from the West Coast, but only one seems to be headed to a Pac-12 school. That would be center Evan Mobley, who has signed with USC. None of the five had Cal on his list of schools in which he was interested.

Center Evan Mobley, Rancho Christian High School (Temecula, Calif.), class of 2020. Averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Signed with USC.

Guard Cameron Thomas, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), class of 2020. Averaged 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Signed to LSU

Guard Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis, Minn.), class of 2020. Scored 2,945 career points, grabbed 883 rebounds, dished out 735 assists, recorded 509 steals and blocked 103 shots. Committed to Gonzaga

Forward Michael Foster, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.), class of 2021. Averaged 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. His long list of interested schools includes four from the Pac-12 -- Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and USC -- but his four favorites at the moment reportedly are Georgia, Baylor Marquette and Florida State.

Guard Brandon Boston, Sierra Canyon High Shool (Chatsworth, Calif.), class of 2020. Averaged 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals a game. Signed with Kentucky