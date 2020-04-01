Sports Illustrated's High School Third-Team All-America Boys Basketball Team

The inaugural SI All-American Boys Basketball Team features 15 of the top high school basketball players in the country, and those players are divided into three teams.

The second team will be revealed on Thursday and the first team on Friday.

The third team is being revealed here. Two of the five players on the third team attend schools on the West Coast, and only two of the players are seniors. Only one has committed to a college, and one of them -- Josh Christopher -- has expressed some interest in Cal, although the Bears are not high on his list.

Guard Josh Christopher, Mayfair High School (Lakewood, Calif.), class of 2020. Averages 29.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Cal is one of 17 colleges that still holds interest for Christopher, but Arizona State, UCLA, Michigan and Missouri are the schools that hold the most interest for him , according to 247Sports. Christopher is the younger brother of former Cal standout Patrick Christopher.

Forward Paolo Banchero, O'Dea High School (Seattle), class of 2021. Averages 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. His long list of colleges in which he is interested includes four from the Pac-12: Washington, USC, Oregon State and Arizona.

Forward Patrick Baldwin Jr., Hamilton High School (Sussex, Wis.), class of 2021. Averages 24.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game. Several Pac-12 schools are on his list, but none appears to be among the schools he is most interested in.

Forward Emoni Bates, Lincoln High School (Ypsilanti, Mich.), class of 2022. Averages 31 points and 10 rebounds a game. Michigan and Michigan State are highest on his list, but he is just a sophomore.

Guard Terrence Clarke, Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.), class of 2020. Averages 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and three assists. Signed with Kentucky.

The player Cal seems to be most interested in at the moment is a junior college player, Malik Zachery, who is going through a recruiting process that is difficult at the moment.