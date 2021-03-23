Betting Sites Give Little Respect to Pac-12 Sweet 16 Teams

Four Pac-12 teams still in NCAA tournament: Point spreads, odds, times, TV coverage provided

Even though the Pac-12 has exceeded all expectations in the the NCAA tournament, it is still not getting much respect from bettors and betting sites.

Three of the four Pac-12 teams that will play in the Sweet 16 are listed as underdogs, and the only one that is a favorite (USC) gets that label because it plays another Pac-12 school (Oregon).

Furthermore, all of the four Pac-12 teams are well down the list on the odds to win the national championship.

But remember, upsets have been the norm in this NCAA tournament. In fact, if you add up the seeding numbers of the 16 teams in the third round, it would be the highest total in NCAA tournament history.

Let’s start with the point spreads of all the Sweet 16 games from two sites along with the starting times TV coverage for each.

(Sources: VegasInsider, BetOnline,ag, SportsBettingDime)

SATURDAY

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago, 11:40 a.m. Pacific time, TBS -- Loyola-Chicago favored by 7 points on BetOnlin.ag. Loyola-Chicago favored by 6.5 points on vegasinsider.com.

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 5 Villanova, 2:15 p.m. Pacific time, CBS – Baylor favored by 6.5 points on BetOnlin.ag. Baylor favored by 6.5 points on vegasinsider.com

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts, 4;25 p.m. Pacific time, TBS – Arkansas favored by 11.5 points by BetOnline.ag. Arkansas favored by 11.5 points by vegasinsider.com

No. 2 Houston vs. No. 11 Syracuse, 6:55 p.m. Pacific time, TBS – Houston favored by 6.5 points on BetOnline.ag. Houston favored by 6 points on vegasinsider.com

SUNDAY

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Creighton, 11:10 a.m. Pacific time, CBS – Gonzaga favored by 13.5 points on BetOnline.ag. Gonzaga favored by 13.5 points on vegasinsider.com

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Florida State, 2 p.m. Pacific time, CBS – Michigan favored by 3 points on BetOnline.ag. Michigan favored by 3 points on vegasinsider.com

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 11 UCLA, 4:15 p.m. Pacific time, TBS – Alabama favored by 5 points on BetOnline.ag. Alabama favored by 6 points on vegasider.com

No. 6 USC vs. No. 7 Oregon, 6:45 p.m. Pacific time, TBS – USC favored by 1 point on BetOnline.ag. USC favored by 2.5 points on vegasinsider.com.

ODDS TO WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP (SportsBettingDime)

1. Gonzaga: 7-to-2

2. Baylor: 5-to-1

3. Michigan: 7.5-to-1

4. Loyola-Chicago 14-to-1

5. Houston: 14.5-to-1

6. Alabama: 20-to-1

7. Arkansas: 24-to-1

8. Florida State: 29-to-1

9. Oregon: 34-to-1

9. Villanova: 34-to-1

11. USC: 36-to-1

12. UCLA: 52-to-1

13. Oregon State: 59-to-1

13. Syracuse: 59-to-1

15. Creighton: 78-to-1

16. Oral Roberts: 125-to-1

ODDS TO WIN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP (BetOnline.ag)

1. Gonzaga: 7-to-5

2. Baylor: 7-to-2

3. Michigan: 8.5-to-1

4. Houston: 9-to-1

5. Alabama: 12-to-1

6. Loyola-Chicago: 14-to-1

7. Florida State: 16-to-1

8. Arkansas: 20-to-1

8. USC: 20-to-1

10. Creighton: 33-to-1

10. Oregon: 33-to-1

10. Villanova: 33-to-1

13. UCLA: 40-to-1

14. Oregon State: 50-to-1

14. Syracuse: 50-to-1

16. Oral Roberts: 66-to-1

ODDS TO MEET IN THE FINAL FOUR (SportsBettingDime)

ALL L.A. -- USC vs UCLA: 57-to-1

ODDS TO MEET IN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (SportsBettingDime)

ALL OREGON -- Oregon-Oregon State: 450-to-1

Cover photo of Oregon's Eugene Omoruyi and Chris Duarte getting position on USC's Evan Mobley

