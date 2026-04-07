Three More Cal Women Enter Basketball Transfer Portal

Three more Cal women's basketball players are entering the transfer portal, although none of the three was a regular starter this past season.

Sophomore Lola Donez and freshmen Isis Johnson-Musah and Grace McCallop are entering the transfer portal, according to multiple sites.

Donez, McCallop and Johnson-Musah join Puff Morris as Cal players entering the transfer portal.

Donez started four games for the Bears this past season and played in all 36 games. She averaged 16.1 minutes and 2.4 points as one of the first players off the bench this season.

She played 44 minutes in Cal's triple-overtime victory over Syracuse, although she did not score in that game.

As a freshman Donez played in 25 games, all off the bench, and averaged 10.8 minutes, and 0.6 points.

McCallop played in 22 games off the bench this past season as a freshman, and she averaged 4.7 minutes and 0.9 points per game. She scored a season-high seven points in 18 minutes against San Jose State.

Johnson-Musah played in 14 games with no starts, and she averaged 4.1 minutes and 0.9 points in the games she played.

So far none of the 2025-26 Cal starters with eligibility remaining have entered the transfer poral. Those four are Mjracle Sheppard, Lulu Twidale, Gisella Maul and Taylor Barnes.

Cal finished with a 21-15 record and reached the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT).