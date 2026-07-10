Tough Day for Chris Bell, John Camden in NBA Summer League

The NBA summer league debuts for former Cal standouts Chris Bell and John Camden on Thursday were not what they were hoping for.

They were not taken in the NBA draft and are trying to latch on to an NBA team as free agents signed for the summer league.

Camden got no chance to show what he could do as he did not get on the court for the Washington Wizards, who defeated the Utah Jazz 92-88 in Las Vegas in both teams’ first summer league game.

The focus in that game was on the first overall draft pick, AJ Dybantsa, who scored 27 points in 26 minutes for the Wizards, and Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 overall selection who had 21 points, eight turnovers and nine fouls in 30 minutes for the Jazz.

That did nothing for Camden, who must show an ability to hit three-pointers to have a shot at making an NBA roster or even getting on a G-league roster.

Camden signed a summer-league contract with the Wizards, which means he must impress coaches in the summer league to get invited to the team’s preseason training camp.

The Wizards play four more games in Las Vegas and possibly a fifth, and Camden must get some playing time to advance his pro career. He was one of five players on the Wizards’ 15-player roster who did not play on Thursday.

Bell is in a little better situation because he signed an Exhibition 10 contract with the Pelicans, but Thursday’s game did not help him.

Bell did get on the court, but only played seven minutes in New Orleans’ 105-92 loss to the Timberwolves and did not do anything to impress his coaches.

Bell made 40 percent of his three-point shots this past season at Cal, and his long-range accuracy is what appeals to NBA scouts.

But he missed his only two shots of the game – both three-pointers – and wound up with no points, two turnovers, one steal and two personal fouls, one of which was an offensive foul.

He spent his time on offense hanging out in the left corner, just like he did at Cal, hoping to shoot some three-point shots. However, he seldom got the ball, and didn’t do much with it when he did.

He signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pelicans after going undrafted, so he will participate in New Orleans preseason training camp in September. He is a long shot to make the Pelicans’ regula-season roster, though, and is best bet to is to earn a spot on a G-League team.