Saturday's Cal-USC Game in Jeopardy After USC-Stanford Game Postponed

USC's game against Stanford, which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Santa Cruz, has been postponed due to a suspected COVID-19-related issue within the USC program.

That means Cal's home game against USC, scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m., is in jeopardy as well.

For the moment, Saturday's Cal-USC game is still on as scheduled, but if contact-tracing issues related to the virus cannot be resolved by then, the game will be postponed. Players who test positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has tested positive must be placed in quarantine for a period of time before they can be cleared to participate in a game.

If the USC personnel in question are not cleared by Saturday, the game cannot be played.

The fact that the USC-Stanford game was not postponed until shortly before the game was scheduled to start suggests that the suspected virus-related issue arose Thursday morning..

USC will work with the Pac-12 and Stanford to reschedule that game on a mutually agreed upon date. If the Cal-USC game is postponed, the teams will try to reach an agreement on a time and venue to play the game later in the season.

Cal is scheduled to play first-place UCLA tonight (Thursday) at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. This will be the Bears' second game of the season against the Bruins.

Cal has yet to face USC this season.

USC is 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference. The Trojans had won six straight games before suffering a two-point loss at Oregon State on Tuesday.

