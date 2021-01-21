FootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Saturday's Cal-USC Game in Jeopardy After USC-Stanford Game Postponed

Trojans' Thursday game against Stanford postponed because of suspected virus-related issues in USC program
Author:
Publish date:

USC's game against Stanford, which was scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Santa Cruz, has been postponed due to a suspected COVID-19-related issue within the USC program.

That means Cal's home game against USC, scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m., is in jeopardy as well.

For the moment, Saturday's Cal-USC game is still on as scheduled, but if contact-tracing issues related to the virus cannot be resolved by then, the game will be postponed.  Players who test positive for COVID-19 or come into contact with someone who has tested positive must be placed in quarantine for a period of time before they can be cleared to participate in a game.

If the USC personnel in question are not cleared by Saturday, the game cannot be played.

The fact that the USC-Stanford game was not postponed until shortly before the game was scheduled to start suggests that the suspected virus-related issue arose Thursday morning..

USC will work with the Pac-12 and Stanford to reschedule that game on a mutually agreed upon date. If the Cal-USC game is postponed, the teams will try to reach an agreement on a time and venue to play the game later in the season.

Cal is scheduled to play first-place UCLA tonight (Thursday) at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley. This will be the Bears' second game of the season against the Bruins.

Cal has yet to face USC this season.

USC is 11-3 overall and 5-2 in the conference. The Trojans had won six straight games before suffering a two-point loss at Oregon State on Tuesday.

Cover photo of USC's Evan Mobley by Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport 

evan mobley gary a vasquez
Basketball

Saturday's Cal-USC Game in Jeopardy After USC-Stanford Game Postponed

Grant Anticevich celebrates a basket against Utah
Basketball

Emptying the Notebook: Coach Mark Fox Talks About the Bears and the Bruins

Former Cal offensive tackle Jake Curhan
Football

A Strong Showing vs. Oregon Convinced Jake Curhan He Was Ready to Try the NFL

Tyger Campbell kirby lee (2)
Basketball

Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Is UCLA Doing It With Mirrors? What's With ASU?

Cal forward Andre Kelly
Basketball

Cal Faces No. 24 UCLA, Hoping to Build on Road Victory Over Utah

larry scott Kirby Lee
Football

Larry Scott to Step Down as Pac-12 Commissioner

Cal second-year coach Sam Crosson will have an inexperienced team this season
Other Sports

Cal Volleyball to Open Pac-12 Schedule Friday on the Road vs. No. 22 UCLA

cherrington
Football

Marshall Cherrington Leaves Cal to Be USC Director of Recruiting Strategy