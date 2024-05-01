Cal Men's Track & Field Crushes Stanford in 129th Big Meet
Posting victories at every running distance through 800 meters and dominating the throwing events, the Cal men posted their biggest win over Stanford in 32 years, scoring a 114-48 victory in the 129th Big Meet at Cobb Track and Angell Field on Tuesday.
The Bears won the 100 meters, 200, 400, 800, 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and both relays. They also outscored the Cardinal 31-5 in the four throwing events.
Cal, which has won the past three meetings vs. its rival, hadn’t scored more points in the Big Meet since a 115-47 triumph in 1992.
Stanford’s women snapped a three-year Cal win streak with a 90-72 victory.
Top performers for the Cal men included junior sprinter David Foster and multi-event sophomore Seth Johnson.
Foster led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 meters with a clocking of 10.25 seconds, clocked a personal-best 21.16 to capture the 200 and anchored the 4x100 relay to victory in a meet-record time of 39.46.
Johnson led a sweep in the javelin with a throw of 179 feet, 0 inches (54.57 meters), took the 110 hurdles in 14.86 and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay, which posted a winning mark of 3:13.23.
Other track winners for the Bears were Isaiah Shaw in the 400 (46.76), Iyan Godwin in the 800 (1:54.26) and Aiden Baker with a season-best (52.97) in the 400 hurdles. Chase Williams, George Monroe and Mason Mangum also contributed to the 4x100 relay while Shaw, Godwin and Josh Keller were part of the 4x400 team.
The Bears pulled off sweeps in the hammer, discus and javelin and placed 2-3 in the shut put. Collegiate leader Rowan Hamilton took the hammer in with a meet-record throw of 244-3 (74.46), redshirt freshman Nicholas Godbehere won the discus in a personal-best 176-8 (53.85) while Johnson claimed the javelin.
Mangum captured the long jump with a wind-aided mark of 25-1 3/4 (7.66), although teammate Jason Plumb posted the same best jump (wind-legal) but wound up in second place.
Jai Williams scaled a season-best 6-9 1/2 (2.07) to win the high jump, as the Bears outscored Stanford 60-12 in the eight field events.
The Cal women scored well in the throws as well, led by senior Jasmine Blair, who won the hammer throw at 198-4 (60.47) and the discus at 195-6 (59.60). Caisa-Marie Lindfors won the shot put with a toss of 49-9 1/4 (15.18) and was second in the discus and Carolina Visca took the javelin at 164-1 (50.03).
Cal’s Myla Canty won the triple jump at 40-0 (12.19), Amari Turner cleared 14-3 1/4 (4.35) to lead a sweep in the pole vault and Yan Hei Lai won the high jump at 5-8 (1.73) to spark another 1-2-3 finish by the Bears.
The Bears swept the 100 hurdles, led by Jazlynn Shearer (13.52) and Jada Hicks (13.53), but Cal was otherwise winless on the track, outscored 69-21 in the running events.