Offensive Lineman Ben Howard Commits to Cal for 2025
Ben Howard, a three-star offensive lineman from Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah, announced on social media on Monday that he has committed to Cal football for the class of 2025. Howard made his decision a day after visiting the Cal campus over the weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Howard is the sixth high school player to commit to Cal for 2025, and he is the second offensive lineman.
Howard chose Cal over offers from Penn State, Iowa State, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State and Utah State.
Howard has been a starter at offensive tackle each of the past two seasons for Lehi, which won the Utah state title two years ago in Howard’s sophomore season and reached the semifinals this past year when Howard was a junior.
The 247 Sports website ranks Howard as the nation's No. 57-rated offensive tackle prospect for 2025 and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Utah.
He joins quarterback Robert McDaniel, running back Jojo Solis, linebacker Carter Jones, cornerback Kaden Cook and wide receiver Meyer Swinney as high school prospects who have committed to Cal for 2025.
Rivals ranks Cal’s 2025 class as the 53rd-best in the country, while 247 Sports places the Bears’ 2025 class at No. 48. The rankings of high school recruiting classes have become less important in recent years with the increased traffic in the transfer portal, where teams now acquire a lot of their talent.
