Counting Down Cal's Top-50 Transfer Athletes: No. 38 Jake Howerton

The transfer portal era in college athletics seems like it’s been with us forever. Likewise, most fans can recall less turbulent times when transfers happened, they simply didn’t look like a stampede to the 1849 California Gold Rush.

We thought it was time to rank the best transfers Cal teams have attracted, most of them in recent seasons but also including a few OGs from yesteryear.

We limited our ranking to transfers from four-year colleges.

Here is the next athlete in our countdown:

38. Jake Howerton

Sport:

Arrival year at Cal: 2022

Previous school: Pepperdine (Played the 2020 and ’21 seasons with the Waves, scoring 54 goals, including 40 as a sophomore. He scored five goals on Oct. 3, 2021, leading Pepperdine to a 16-14 upset over No. 2 Cal, which went on to win the NCAA title).

Contributions at Cal:

— A 6-foot-5, 230-pound attacker, originally from Cardiff, Calif., ranked fifth on the team as a sophomore in 2022, scoring 28 goals, including four hat tricks. He scored twice and had three assists in a win over Navy for a season-high five points. Also had 10 assists and 11 steals for a Cal team that beat USC 13-12 in the NCAA title game to finish 23-2.

— He scored 38 goals to go with 25 steals and 11 assists as the Bears went 24-5 and won their third straight NCAA title with a 13-11 victory over UCLA in the 2023 championship match.

— Howerton scored eight goals at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship tournament, including four goals in a 15-14 overtime win over No. 4 Stanford in the semifinals. He was named to the 2023 NCAA Championship second team, the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation all-tournament team, and he All-MPSF second team.

— He scored 24 goals as a senior on team that finished the season with a 12-13 record.

Standout performance: Howerton delivered when the Bears needed him most in the semifinals of the 1012 NCAA tournament against No. 1 USC. The Trojans ganged up defensively on Nikolaos Papanikolaou, holding Cal star scoreless, but Howerton responded with four goals in a 10-9 victory that sent the Bears into the title game.

Impact on his team: Howerton spent three seasons at Cal, scoring 90 goals on teams that were 59-20 and won two national championships.

Previously on our list:

No. 39: Luc Bequette

No. 40: Caisa-Marie Lindfors

No. 41: Kendrick Raphael

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