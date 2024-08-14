Introducing the ACC: Duke Blue Devils
After more than a century as a member of the Pac-12 Conference, Cal has moved into the Atlantic Coast Conference. To introduce Cal fans to the Bears’ new conference rivals, we will profile each of the other ACC schools. Today: Duke:
DUKE
NICKNAME: Blue Devils
MASCOT: Blue Devil
LOCATION: Durham, NC (pop. 299,494)
MILES FROM BERKELEY: 2,810 miles
MAJOR AIRPORT: Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Morrisville, NC
YEAR FOUNDED: 1838 as Trinity College; 1924 as Duke University
ENROLLMENT 17,155
TUITION: $63,450
CAMPUS LANDMARK: The 210-foot Duke Chapel, built in the English Gothic style, was opened in 1932
MOST POPULAR SPORTS BARS/RESTAURANTS: Tobacco Road Sports Cafe; Bull McCabe’s Irish Pub
FAMOUS NON-ATHLETE ALUMNI: Apple CEO Timothy Cook ’88; Sports journalist John Feinstein ‘77; Philanthropist Melinda Gates ‘86; Actor Ken Jeong ’90; 37th U.S. President Richard M. Nixon (Duke School of Law ’37); NBA commissioner Adam Silver ’84
ATHLETIC WEBSITE: Goduke.com
FOOTBALL
COACH: Manny Diaz (1st year)
CAL ON THE SCHEDULE: 2025 in Berkeley, date to be announced
2023 RECORD: 8-5, 4-4/tied 6th in ACC
BEST PLAYER ON THE 2024 TEAM: Redshirt junior LB Tre Freeman (Second-team All-ACC in 2023)
MOST RECENT BOWL APPEARANCE: 2023 (Beat Troy 17-10 in Birmingham Bowl)
BOWL HISTORY: 16 appearances (8-8), including the 1939 and ’42 Rose Bowl
MOST RECENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 1989 co-champion
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: None
BEST ALL-TIME PLAYER: Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen ’57 (2-time All-ACC; 5-time Pro Bowl selection; 5-time NFL passing yards leader; Pro Football Hall of Fame)
ALSO: Bob Matheson, Mike Curtis
BEST ALL-TIME COACH: Wallace Wade (110-36-1 in 16 seasons, 1931-41 & 1946-50)
ALSO: Bill Murray
ALL-TIME RECORD VS. CAL (most recent meeting): 1-0-1 (1963: Tied 22-22 at Berkeley)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
COACH: Jon Scheyer (54-18 in 2 seasons)
ARENA: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314)
2023-24 RECORD: 27-9, 15-5/2nd in ACC
BEST PLAYER NEXT SEASON: The consensus national high school player of the year in 2023-24, Cooper Flagg, a 6-foot-9 freshman wing from Newport, Maine, is projected as a possible No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
MOST RECENT NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCE: 2024 (lost to North Carolina State in regional final)
MOST RECENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 2022
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: The Blue Devils won five NCAA titles under coach Mike Krzyzewski (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)
BEST ALL-TIME PLAYER: Grant Hill (2-time All-American & 2-time NCAA champion; 7-time NBA All-Star; Naismith Hall of Famer)
ALSO: Art Heyman, Johnny Dawkins, Christian Laettner, Elton Brand, Shane Battier, Jason Williams, J.J. Redick, Zion Williamson
BEST ALL-TIME COACH: Mike Krzyzewski (winningest coach in men’s Division I history, 5-time NCAA champion, 13-time Final Four participant)
ALSO: Eddie Cameron, Vic Bubas
ALL-TIME RECORD VS. CAL (most recent meeting): 2-2 (Duke won 87-52 in 2019)
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
COACH: Kara Lawson (68-33 in 4 seasons)
ARENA: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314)
2023-24 RECORD: 22-12, 11-7/tied 7th in ACC
BEST PLAYER NEXT SEASON: Senior guard Reigan Richardson (led team with 12.4 scoring average in 2023-24)
MOST RECENT NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCE: 2024 (lost to UConn in regional semifinals)
MOST RECENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 2012-13
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Final Four in 2002 and ‘03
BEST ALL-TIME PLAYER: Alana Beard ’04 (school-record 2,687 career points; 4-time WNBA all-star)
BEST ALL-TIME COACH: Gail Goestenkors (396-99 in 15 seasons from 1993 through 2007)
ALSO: Joanne Palombo-McCallie
ALL-TIME RECORD VS. CAL (most recent meeting): 3-1 (Duke won 70-58 in 2013)
MISCELLANEOUS
VARSITY SPORTS (27): Baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's fencing, women's field hockey, football, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, women's rowing, men's and women's soccer, softball, men's and women's swimming & diving, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track & field, women's volleyball, men’s wrestling
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (16): Men's soccer (1986); men's basketball (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015); women's golf (1999, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014); women's tennis (2009); men's lacrosse (2010, 2013, 2014)
BEST ALL-TIME NON-FOOTBALL/BASKETBALL ATHLETE: Baseball player Dick Groat (also an accomplished basketball player at Duke) went on to become a six-time MLB All-Star shortstop, 1960 National League MVP and two-time World Series winner)
MOST FAMOUS OLYMPIAN: Swimmer Nancy Hogshead (won 3 gold medals at 1984 Games)