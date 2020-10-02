SI.com
CalSportsReport
HomeFootballBasketballOther SportsBest Of
Search

Cal Golf: Collin Morikawa Says of His PGA Tour Rivals: `There's No Fear'

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa has been on the PGA tour less than a year-and-a-half and acknowledges there is still much he doesn’t know.

“For me, I’m still kind of learning some courses as I go,” Morikawa told Sports Illustrated’s Bill Heisler in this video interview. “That’s just part of being a young professional out here on the PGA tour.”

But one aspect is not part of the process: “There’s no fear.”

As he steps onto the course on a Thursday for a PGA event, the 23-year-old Cal grad says confidence is more important than worrying about how well others may be playing.

“It’s a lot of belief,” he said. “I don’t walk into every event and try to figure out who’s playing the best and be like, `OK, I’ve got to beat this guy.’ There’s none of that.

“I’m trying to beat every single person out there. I’m trying to beat the course and do what I can control. You can’t control what everyone else does.”

Morikawa, whose two tour victories this season include winning the PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, touches on a lot of topics in his conversation with Heisler.

— Does he pay attention to DraftKings?

— Who are the biggest trash talkers on the tour?

— How did he first become interested in the game?

— He talked about different ways fans can enjoy the game these days without actually walking 18 holes.

He reflected on his first season, remarkably successful despite being interrupted for two months later spring by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s amazing. You talk about what has happened over the past few months . . . just us being fortunate to come back and play,” he said. “It’s just been so much fun. It’s been exciting, going back to doing things we love to do.”

Without fans allowed on the course once the tour restarted, Morikawa was asked if that requires players to find their own motivation.

“You have to,” he said. “When there’s no fans, you talk about the PGA Championship, coming down through 12 holes, seven of us were tied at 10 under . . . you had to step out of your comfort zone and amp yourself up and get yourself hyped about wanting to make birdies, wanting to take the lead.

“Because sometimes without fans you don’t know what’s going on. You don’t hear any cheers. All you’re doing is looking at leader boards. And if that doesn’t get you kind of hyped up to make some birdies and make better shots, you’re going to look back after 18 holes and realize you kind of let that one away and let someone else take the win.”

At the PGA Championships, of course, that did not happen. After the final 18, he was able to hoist the winner’s trophy.

.

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Cal Sports Report on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page

Comments

Best Of

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fantasy Experts Love Ex-Cal QB Jared Goff Vs. NY Giants in NFL Week 4

Aaron Rodgers got some support, but it is the Rams quarterback who has the highest fanatsy expectations of any former Golden Bears player in the NFL this week

Jake Curtis

California Increases Outdoor Football Practice Limits to 75 Players

No confirmation yet as to whether Alameda County has provided similar guidelines for Cal, but counties' moves have paralleled state modifications in the recent past

Jake Curtis

Cal Football Seems Headed to a Season as Unusual as 1993

Cal Still Awaiting a New Fall Football Schedule From the Pac-12

Jeff Faraudo

by

LateHit

Cal Center Mike Saffell Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

The award, known as the Academic Heisman, was won by Cal center Alex Mack in 2008

Jake Curtis

Cal Has Lured A Few Special Players From Out of State

Justin Wilcox's Recruiting Focus Begins in the Bay Area

Jeff Faraudo

by

RugBear

Cal Athletics' Latest COVID-19 Testing Yields Encouraging Results

How Will Cal's Testing Success Be Impacted by the Start of Football Camp?

Jeff Faraudo

Pac-12 Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Capabilities

Conference's Fulgent Genetics testing system is in a addition to the existing testing partnership with Quidel

Jake Curtis

Robert Shoemaker, Who Played Football at Cal and Flew Planes in WWII, Dies at 99

Robert Shoemaker Flew Cover Over Normandy, Then Finished Cal Studies

Jeff Faraudo

by

Lesalewis

Cal vs. LSU in Las Vegas Bowl -- One Expert Predicts That Matchup

College football bowl projections are a tricky business with so many uncertainties, but the chances of a Pac-12 team getting into the College Football Playoff got a boost this past weekend

Jake Curtis

by

RugBear

J-Kidd Unlikely to Land the L.A. Clippers Head Coaching Gig

Kidd's Best Chance for an NBA Head Coaching Job This Year May be in New Orleans

Jeff Faraudo

by

thanosoftitan