Cal Women's Swim Team Captures its Fifth Pac-12 Conference Title

Cal Swimming: Isabel Ivey, Golden Bears Win Pac-12 Women's Championship

Ivey is named Swimmer of the Meet after winning 7 events for No. 1 Bears
Powered by versatile junior Isabel Ivey, who won three individual events and contributed to four relay victories, top-ranked Cal claimed the Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday night at the University of Houston.

It’s the fifth Pac-12 title the Cal women.

"It means a lot," head coach Teri McKeever said. "I'm just so incredibly proud of this group. I'm proud of every team here, of every coach here. This has been a challenge, like it has for a lot of people.

"I'm so appreciative to the conference that we were able to pull this off. It means the world to these young women and I'm so thrilled for them.”

Ivey, a native of Gainesville, Florida, was named Swimmer of the Meet after a dominating performance. She won the 100-yard freestyle on Saturday, the day after capturing the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

Freshman Isabell Stadden won the 200 back on Saturday and sophomore Rachel Klinker took the 200 butterfly. Klinker’s personal-best time of 1:52.82 is third-fastest in the NCAA this season and elevates her to No. 4 on Cal’s all-time list.

Cal’s win in the 400 free relay closed the meet and completed a sweep of all five relays by the Bears.

Cal wound up with 1,519.5 points to outdistance rival Stanford, with 1,445 points.

The Bears previously won Pac-12 women’s titles in 2009, 2012, 2014 an 2015.

Cal returns to the pool for the NCAA championships, March 17-20 at Greensboro, N.C. The Bears have finished among the top three teams at the NCAA meet 11 straight years, claiming national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Meanwhile, the second-ranked Cal men’s swim team goes after its fourth straight Pac-12 title beginning Sunday, also in Houston. The meet runs through Friday.

The Bears are seeded first in 14 events, including all five relay events. 

Cover photo of the Pac-12 champion Cal women courtesy of Cal Athletics

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

