Top 50 Cal Sports Moments -- No. 43: Anigwe 30-30, 2019
As the Pac-12 Conference era comes to a close after more than a century we count down the top 50 moments involving Cal athletics.
THE MOMENT: With 4:23 left in the fourth quarter of a game in Pullman, Washington, against Washington State on Sunday, March 3, 2019, Cal center Kristine Anigwe snatched her 30th rebound of the game, making her the first player in NCAA Division I women’s basketball in 17 years to have 30 or more points and 30 or more rebounds in the same game.
THE STORY: Kristine Anigwe, a four-time All-Pac-12 selection, a second-team All-America choice in 2019 and a first-round WNBA draft pick, had three noteworthy moments while at Cal.
The first came on Thursday, December 8, 2016, with 5:09 left in the fourth quarter, when Anigwe scored her 50th and final point in a home game against Sacramento State. It is still the most points scored in a game by a Cal basketball player, male or female.
The next key moment occurred with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter of a home game against Oregon on Friday, February 8, 2019. That’s when Anigwe hit a free throw to break the Cal record, male or female, for career points. She finished her time at Cal with 2,591 points.
However, Anigwe’s crowning achievement – and the one that received national attention – came near the end of her Golden Bears career, in the final regular-season game of the 2018-19 season, against Washington State in Pullman, Washington, on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Cal was on its way to an 80-58 victory over the Cougars, and Anigwe had already scored 30 points when Washington State’s Ula Motuga missed a three-point attempt and Anigwe grabbed the defensive rebound with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It was Anigwe’s 30th rebound of the game, setting a Cal record, men or women, and tying the Pac-12 record. She added a bucket later in the game to finish with 32 points and 30 rebounds, becoming the first Division I woman to record a 30-30 game since Massachusetts’ Jennifer Butler achieved it in 2002.
Anigwe’s 30 rebounds were eight more than the entire Washington State team collected that day, and it was her 30th straight game with a double-double.
The 30 rebounds and 32 points were not astonishing statistics for Anigwe, who topped 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game five times and led the nation in rebounding in 2018-19, averaging 16.2 boards per game.
*Only specific acts that occurred while the team or athlete was at Cal were considered, and an accomplishment of a season or a career was not included unless it can be identified in a particular moment.
*Leslie Mitchell of the Cal Bears History twitter site aided in the selection of the top 50 moments.
