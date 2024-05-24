Top 50 Cal Sports Moments -- No. 45: Safety Valve, 1983
As the Pac-12 Conference era comes to a close after more than a century, we count down the Top 50 moments involving Cal athletics.
The Moment: After coach Joe Kapp took three points off the scoreboard only to have the Bears fumble the ball away at the Texas A&M 2-yard line, linebacker Ron Rivera saved the day with a safety that gave Cal a 19-17 victory.
The Story: In its first game since pulling off The Play to beat Stanford in the 1982 Big Game, Cal traveled to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M in its Sept. 3, 1983 season opener. And this one proved to be almost as surreal.
The Bears jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead against A&M, under first-year coach Jackie Sherrill. But the Aggies pulled even after three quarters, setting up a wild finish.
Cal was stopped on a fourth-down play from the 1-yard line with 6 minutes left but got the ball back and drove deep into A&M territory. Facing fourth down once more, coach Joe Kapp sent in placekicker Randy Pratt, who converted what looked like a game-winning 22-yard field goal with 1:02 to play.
But A&M was flagged for roughing Pratt so Kapp made a bold decision: He took the three points off the scoreboard and the Bears had a first down at the 2.
Senior linebacker Ron Rivera was initially puzzled by Kapp’s decision. “To actually have Joe take points off the board, my first thought was, ‘Why?’ ” Rivera recalled. “Oh yeah, we can score a touchdown and really ice this thing.”
That didn’t happen. Quarterback Gale Gilbert fumbled the snap and A&M recovered at the 3-yard line. The Aggies gained 1 yard on first down, and Rivera tried to anticipate what was coming next.
“You figure they’re either going to run some sort of dive play or a quarterback sneak,” he said. “Especially at that point, they’re just trying to run out the clock.”
Inexplicably, Sherrill called for a pitch play to running back Jimmy Hawkins. Rivera knifed in and tackled him for a safety with 57 seconds left that got Kapp off the hook and gave the Bears a 19-17 victory.
“They were in an ‘I’ formation, the tailback was deep,” Rivera said. “When they tossed the ball, I ducked under the tight end and made the play. Everything fell into place for me. To be honest, I was just guessing.”
Cal went on to just a 5-5-1 record in Kapp’s second year, but Rivera had a spectacular season, compiling 26 1/2 tackles for loss — still a program record — to earn consensus All-America honors.
Only specific acts that occurred while the team or athlete was at Cal were considered for the Top 50 list, and accomplishments spanning a season or a career were not included.
Leslie Mitchell of the Cal Bears History Twitter site aided in the selection of the top 50 moments.
