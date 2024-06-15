Five-Star Recruit Divine Bourrage Plans Official Visit to Cal
Divine Bourrage, a guard from Davenport, Iowa, who ranks as the nation’s No. 5 recruit in the class of 2025, according to ESPN, has scheduled four official visits, and one of those visits is to Cal.
The 247 Sports website reported recently that Bourrage plans to visit Arizona on September 7, Cal on September 14, Virginia Tech on September 21 and LSU on October 12. She plans to make a decision on her college destination this fall.
Bourrage is a 5-foot-11 combo guard who was named the Gatorade Iowa player of the year as a junior this past season. Caitlin Clark was a two-time Gatorade Iowa player of the year in 2019 and 2020. South Carolina and Iowa are among the many schools that have offered Bourrage besides the ones she plans to visit.
Bourrage averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and three steals this past season while leading Davenport North High School (22-3) to the Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals.
Cal went 19-15 overall and 7-11 in the Pac-12 this past season and barely missed getting a berth in the NCAA tournament. The Bears played in the NCAA Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament and lost in the second round. This was Cal's best season under fifth-year head coach Charmin Smith, who received a contract extension after the 2023-24 season.
Cal returns most of its key players for the 2024-25 season, when the Bears will begin play in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Bears also added three transfers -- Kayla Williams (USC), Jayda Noble (Washington) and Gisella Maul (Texas).
Point guard Leilani McIntosh is the most significant loss, as she ran out of eligibility after five years as the Bears' starting point guard. The only significant transfer departure was Kemery Martin, who transferred to BYU.
