Cal Sports Report

Cal Track and Field: David Foster Takes Down 34-Year-Old Program Record in the 100 Meters

The junior from Texas dashes to a 10.16-second clocking at the Mt. SAC Relays

Jeff Faraudo

Amari Turner breaks Cal's pole vault record
Amari Turner breaks Cal's pole vault record / Photo by Catharyn Hayne, KLC fotos

Cal’s David Foster is now the fastest Golden Bear.

The junior from Katy, Texas, broke the program’s 34-year-old record in the 100-meter dash, running 10.16 seconds at the Mt SAC Relays in Walnut on Saturday.

Foster, whose previous best of 10.24 earlier this season was No. 2 on the Cal all-time list, moves ahead of Atlee Mahorn, a two-time Olympian from Canada, who ran 10.18 for the Bears in 1990.

Foster’s mark is tied for the ninth-fastest wind-legal time among collegiate Division I sprinters this season. He finished sixth in the elite-division race, second among collegiate runners in the field.

Two other Golden Bears broke their own Cal program records:

— Amari Turner scaled 14 feet, 5 1/4 inches (4.40 meters) to finish second in the women’s pole vault. The fifth-year senior from Redondo Beach improved her own school record of 14-3 1/4.

— Rowan Hamilton, a native of Chilliwack, BC, and a transfer from the University of British Columbia, threw a personal-best and NCAA-leading 253-1 (77.16) to win the men’s hammer throw and crush his previous program standard of 246-2. 

Hamilton’s mark elevates him to No. 8 in collegiate history and No. 9 on the 2024 world list.

Junior Caisa-Marie Lindfors, a native of Sweden and a transfer from Florida State, was victorious in the women’s discus with a throw of 197-4 (60.15) that was just off her school record of 201-7 (61.44). Senior Jasmine Blair placed fourth with a distance of 192-2 (58.59) that improved her No. 2 mark on Cal’s all-time list.

Toby Lai, a junior from Hong Kong, placed fifth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5-11 1/2 (1.82) to climb to No. 4 on Cal’s all-time list. It was highest mark by a Golden Bear in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Cal grad Camryn Rogers, the former three-time NCAA champion, won the women’s hammer throw title with a mark of 250-4 (76.30) that is just shy of her season best. The 24-year-old Canadian, expected to compete in her second Olympics this summer, had the five longest throws in the competition.

Published |Modified
Jeff Faraudo

JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 