Cal Track and Field: David Foster Takes Down 34-Year-Old Program Record in the 100 Meters
Cal’s David Foster is now the fastest Golden Bear.
The junior from Katy, Texas, broke the program’s 34-year-old record in the 100-meter dash, running 10.16 seconds at the Mt SAC Relays in Walnut on Saturday.
Foster, whose previous best of 10.24 earlier this season was No. 2 on the Cal all-time list, moves ahead of Atlee Mahorn, a two-time Olympian from Canada, who ran 10.18 for the Bears in 1990.
Foster’s mark is tied for the ninth-fastest wind-legal time among collegiate Division I sprinters this season. He finished sixth in the elite-division race, second among collegiate runners in the field.
Two other Golden Bears broke their own Cal program records:
— Amari Turner scaled 14 feet, 5 1/4 inches (4.40 meters) to finish second in the women’s pole vault. The fifth-year senior from Redondo Beach improved her own school record of 14-3 1/4.
— Rowan Hamilton, a native of Chilliwack, BC, and a transfer from the University of British Columbia, threw a personal-best and NCAA-leading 253-1 (77.16) to win the men’s hammer throw and crush his previous program standard of 246-2.
Hamilton’s mark elevates him to No. 8 in collegiate history and No. 9 on the 2024 world list.
Junior Caisa-Marie Lindfors, a native of Sweden and a transfer from Florida State, was victorious in the women’s discus with a throw of 197-4 (60.15) that was just off her school record of 201-7 (61.44). Senior Jasmine Blair placed fourth with a distance of 192-2 (58.59) that improved her No. 2 mark on Cal’s all-time list.
Toby Lai, a junior from Hong Kong, placed fifth in the women’s high jump, clearing 5-11 1/2 (1.82) to climb to No. 4 on Cal’s all-time list. It was highest mark by a Golden Bear in 13 years.
Meanwhile, Cal grad Camryn Rogers, the former three-time NCAA champion, won the women’s hammer throw title with a mark of 250-4 (76.30) that is just shy of her season best. The 24-year-old Canadian, expected to compete in her second Olympics this summer, had the five longest throws in the competition.