ACC Announces Kickoff Time For 128th Big Game
The 128th Big Game at Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 22 will kick off at 4:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Monday.
The game will be aired on the ACC Network.
Cal (6-4, 3-3) enters its rivalry game having already secured bowl eligibility, thanks to its 29-26 overtime victory at Louisville last Saturday night.
But a fifth consecutive win in the Big Game would assure the Bears of their first winning season since 2019.
Cal, which has a bye this week, closes its regular-season schedule at home against SMU on Nov. 29.
The Bears won the 2024 Big Game 24-21 at Memorial Stadium as Fernando Mendoza threw three touchdowns, including game-winning 22-yarder to Jonathan Brady with 2:40 to play. Mendoza is now a Heisman Trophy candidate playing for unbeaten Indiana.
The Bears have a new star in freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, whose fourth-down 3-yard touchdown passes to Jacob De Jesus gave Cal its win at Louisville.
Cal beat the Cardinal 27-15 in 2023 in their most recent meeting at Stanford Stadium.
The Bears’ 41-11 win at Stanford in 2021 gave them just their second Big Game victory in 11 seasons. Quarterback Chase Garbers, returning after a bout with COVID-19, led a Cal offense that set a Big Game record with 636 yards.
Stanford (3-7, 2-5) has lost three games in a row, including a 20-15 defeat at North Carolina on Saturday which dropped the Cardinal to a final road record of 0-6. Stanford will end its season on Saturday, Nov. 29 at home vs Notre Dame.
Here’s the rest of the ACC schedule for Nov. 21-22:
Friday, November 21
Florida State at NC State – 5 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, November 22
Delaware at Wake Forest – 9 a.m. on ACC Network
Syracuse at Notre Dame – 12:30 p.m. on NBC (previously announced)
Furman at Clemson – 1:30 pm on The CW
Games placed under a Six-Day Hold – game time and TV network designation after the games of 11/15
Pitt at Georgia Tech
Duke at North Carolina
Louisville at SMU
Miami at Virginia Tech