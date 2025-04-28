Cal Sports Report

ACC Network Series to Focus on Spring Football For All 17 Teams

Cal will be spotlighted on the ACC Huddle program on Friday at 1 p.m.

Jeff Faraudo

ACC Network
College football fans will get an early look at what Atlantic Coast Conference teams may look like next fall beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), when the ACC Network unveils a four-day series previewing each of the conference’s 17 programs.

Cal will the last team spotlighted on the ACC Huddle studio show, with its 30-minute program scheduled for broadcast on Friday at 1 p.m. PT.

At least three teams will be previewed each of the four days, starting Tuesday with Clemson at noon. Of particular interest may be North Carolina with new coach Bill Belichick. The Tar Heels will be previewed on Thursday at noon.

The programs will look at each team’s offseason, with a focus on significant roster newcomers and losses, along with storylines and the squad’s 2025 outlook.

ACC Network’s football personnel working the spring football series includes hosts Wes Durham, Mark Packer, Taylor Tannebaum and Justin Walters, analysts Roddy Jones, Tom Luginbill, EJ Manuel and Eric Mac Lain, and reporters Andrea Adelson and David Hale.

Adding to the commentary as guest analysts in certain episodes will be recently retired Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and former Stanford All-American running back Bryce Love.

ACC HUDDLE SPRING FOOTBALL PREVIEW SCHEDULE

(All on the ACC Huddle program, Pacific time zone)

Tuesday, April 29

Noon – ACC Huddle: Clemson Football Preview

12:30 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Syracuse Football Preview  

1 p.m. – ACC Huddle: NC State Football Preview

1:30 p.m. ET – ACC Huddle: Stanford Football Preview

Wednesday, April 30             

Noon – ACC Huddle: SMU Football Preview

12:30 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Virginia Tech Football Preview

1 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Louisville Football Preview

1:30 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Wake Forest Football Preview

Thursday, May 1

Noon – ACC Huddle: North Carolina Football Preview

12:30 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Georgia Tech Football Preview

1 p.m.– ACC Huddle: Pittsburgh Football Preview

1:30 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Virginia Football Preview

3 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Florida State Football Preview

3:30 p.m. ET – ACC Huddle: Miami Football Preview

Friday, May 2

Noon – ACC Huddle: Boston College Football Preview

12:30 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Duke Football Preview

﻿1 p.m. – ACC Huddle: Cal Football Preview

