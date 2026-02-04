Cal Adds Sosaia Noa to 2026 Recruiting Class
Noa is an edge from Sacramento's Grant Union High school
In this story:
.Cal added a late addition to its 2026 recruiting class by signing edge Sosaia Noa on Wednesday.
.The 6-foot-3, 205-pount Noa is from Sacramento and attends Grant Union High School. He is rated a three-star prospect and had offers from San Jose State and Sacramento State befoe choosing Cal.
.
Published
JAKE CURTIS
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.