Cal Sports Report

Cal, CFP Bowl Projections: Cal Sliding Out of the Postseason Picture

Miami and Clemson continue to be the ACC's representatives in the College Football Playoff projections, but Indiana has entered the 12-team tournament according to several experts

Jake Curtis

Cal defensive lineman T.J. Bollers
Cal defensive lineman T.J. Bollers / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Cal was 3-0 every reputable college expert who posted bowl projections had the Bears in a postseason game. A few left Cal out of their bowl predictions when the Bears slipped to 3-3. But now, after the 24-23 loss to North Carolina State left Cal's record at 3-4, the Bears are on the outside looking in.

Five of the six experts we cited projected that Cal would not get a bowl berth. The only one who still expects Cal to be in a postseason game is ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, who projected the Bears to land in the LA Bowl against UNLV. Cal might get back into the postseason picture if it beats Oregon State in Berkeley on Saturday, and the Bears are 10-point favorites in that game as of Monday.

(Remember, teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023 will go to Pac-12-affliated bowls this year. The pecking order of Pac-12-affiliated bowls is listed at the end of this report.)

We cited nine reputable sites that projected a College Football Playoff field, and Miami and Clemson remain the ACC's prospective representives in that 12-team tournament. All nine experts had both Miami and Clemson in the field, with seven of them projecting Miami to be one of the four teams receiving a first-round bye, and two predicting that Clemson will get that first-round bye.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this week's projections is the addition of Indiana to the CFP party. Five of the nine experts who projected a College Football Playoff field put the Hoosiers in their 12-team field for the first time.

Here are the projections of six experts who predicted all the bowl matchups, plus three more experts who projected only a College Football Playoff field

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Cal Bowl

LA Bowl – Cal vs. UNLV

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Oregon

No. 2 – Georgia

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Boise State

First Round

No. 5 – Penn State

No. 6 – Ohio State

No. 7 – Texas

No. 8 – Indiana

No. 9 – Clemson

No. 10 – BYU

No. 11 – Iowa State

No. 12 – Notre Dame

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl (Washington in LA Bowl, Arizona in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Oregon

No. 2 – Georgia

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 -- BYU

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Penn State

No. 7 – Texas

No. 8 – Tennessee

No. 9 – Clemson

No. 10 – Indiana

No. 11 – Iowa State

No. 12 – Boise State

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl ( USC in LA Bowl, Oregon State in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Georgia

No. 2 – Ohio State

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Iowa State

First Round

No. 5 – Oregon

No. 6 – Texas

No. 7 – Penn State

No. 8 – Alabama

No. 9 – BYU

No. 10 – Clemson

No. 11 – Texas A&M

No. 12 – Boise State

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl (Arizona State in LA Bowl, Utah vs. Oregon State in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Oregon

No. 2 – Georgia

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Iowa State

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Penn State

No. 7 – Texas

No. 8 – Clemson

No. 9 – LSU

No. 10 – Texas A&M

No. 11 – BYU

No. 12 -- Army

.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl (Washington in LA Bowl, TCU vs. Tulane in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Oregon

No. 2 – Georgia

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Kansas State

First Round

No. 5 – Texas

No. 6 – Ohio State

No. 7 – Penn State

No. 8 – Tennessee

No. 9 – Clemson

No. 10 – LSU

No. 11 – Notre Dame

No. 12 – Boise State

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Cal Bowl

No Cal bowl (Utah in LA Bowl, Arizona in Independence Bowl)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Oregon

No. 2 – Georgia

No. 3 – Clemson

No. 4 -- BYU

First Round

No. 5 – Texas

No. 6 – Ohio State

No. 7 – Miami

No. 8 – Penn State

No. 9 – Notre Dame

No. 10 – Indiana

No. 11 – Texas A&M

No. 12 – Boise State

.

San Jose Merucry Bews (Jon Wilner, CFP projections only)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 -- Georgia

No. 2 -- Oregon

No. 3 -- Clemson

No. 4 -- BYU

First Round

No. 5 -- Ohio State

No. 6 -- Texas

No. 7 -- Penn State

No. 8 -- Tennessee

No. 9 -- Notre Dame

No. 10 -- Miami

No. 11 -- Indiana

No. 12 -- Boise State

.

The Athletic (Stewart Mandel, CFP projections only)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Georgia

No. 2 – Ohio State

No. 3 – Miami

No. 4 – Iowa State

First Round

No. 5 – Oregon

No. 6 – Penn State

No. 7 – Texas

No. 8 – Tennessee

No. 9 – Clemson

No. 10 – LSU

No. 11 – BYU

No. 12 – Boise State

.

The Athletic (Austin Mock, based on metrics and algorithms, CFP projections only)

College Football Playoff

First-Round Byes

No. 1 – Oregon

No. 2 – Miami

No. 3 – Georgia

No. 4 – Iowa State

First Round

No. 5 – Ohio State

No. 6 – Penn State

No. 7 – Texas

No. 8 – Notre Dame

No. 9 – Clemson

No. 10 – Indiana

No. 11 – Tennessee

No. 12 – Boise State

.

2024 pecking order of Pac-12-affliated bowls, which applies to teams that were in the Pac-12 in 2023

College Football Playoff

Alamo Bowl (December 28, San Antonio)

Holiday Bowl (December 27, San Diego)

Las Vegas Bowl (December 27, Allegiant Stadium)

Sun Bowl (December 31, El Paso, Texas)

LA Bowl (December 18, SoFi Stadium)

Independence Bowl (December 28, Shreveport, Louisiana)

ESPN bowl pool

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Published
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football